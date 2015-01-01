पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:अरपा किनारे रोड निर्माण में देरी 5 माह में तीसरी बार टेंडर कराया

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के अरपा विकास की घोषणा के अनुरूप बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने नदी किनारे रोड और नाली निर्माण के लिए 94 करोड़ की योजना तो बना ली, परंतु टेंडर प्रक्रिया में उलझाव के चलते इसमें लगातार देरी हो रही है। नदी किनारे 500 परिवारों का बेजा कब्जा कोरोनाकाल में हटाने में निगम अमले ने जितनी तत्परता बरती टेंडर प्रक्रिया में वैसा नहीं हो पाया। टेंडर प्रक्रिया को पूर्ण कराने का दायित्व जिन इंजीनियरों को सौंपा गया, उन्होंने कंपनियों की योग्यता की तस्दीक करने में महीनों लगा दिए। इसके चलते लगातार दूसरी बार टेंडर निरस्त कर तीसरी बार टेंडर कराया गया। पहला टेंडर 9 जून को जारी हुआ, जिसे निरस्त कर 25 जुलाई को दूसरा टेंडर किया गया। दूसरे टेंडर का विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि तीसरी बार 8 नवंबर को तीसरी बार टेंडर जारी करना पड़ा। बड़ा सवाल यह है कि जब टेंडर डालने वाली दो कंपनियों ने एक दूसरे द्वारा निर्धारित प्रपत्र जमा नहीं करने, त्रुटिपूर्ण जानकारी देने की शिकायत स्मार्ट सिटी से की और यहां तक कि प्रकरण को हाईकोर्ट तक लेकर गए, तो टेंडर निरस्त करने में 3 महीने क्यों बिताए गए? आरोप है कि कंपनियों को आपसी विवाद सुलझाने के लिए इंजीनियर मध्यस्थता करते रहे। मुख्यमंत्री के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट में देरी की शिकायत ऊपर पहुंची तब टेंडर निरस्त करते नया टेंडर किया गया।

जानिए टेंडर विवाद की वजह
रोड निर्माण के लिए छह कंपनियों ने टेंडर डाला था। इसमें से दो कंपनियों की दरें खोली गईं। इंदिरा सेतु से शनिचरी रपटा तक 49.44 करोड़ के सिक्सलेन रोड के लिए इंदौर के प्रकाश एशफाल्टिंग्स एंड टॉल हाइवेज इंडिया लिमिटेड ने 0.92 फीसदी तथा अहमदाबाद के दिनेश चंद्र आर अग्रवाल इन्फ्राकॉन प्रायवेट लिमिटेड ने एसओआर रेट से 4.18 फीसदी अधिक दर भरा। इसी प्रकार सरकंडा की ओर 45.16 करोड़ के फोरलेन रोड के निर्माण के लिए प्रकाश एसफाल्टिंग्स ने 1.02 फीसदी बिलो तथा दिनेशचंद्र आर अग्रवाल ने 4.15 फीसदी अधिक दर भरा है। रायपुर कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी लिमिटेड जीई रोड रायपुर ने प्रकाश एसफाल्टिंग्स द्वारा एनेक्जर 4 के अंतर्गत चाही गई जानकारी नहीं भरने तथा टेंडर में त्रुटिपूर्ण जानकारी देने पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई। आपत्ति सही थी। खबर है कि आपत्तिकर्ता के टेंडर प्रपत्र में भी कमियां थी। इसके बावजूद टेंडर निरस्त नहीं किया गया। कंपनियों के बारे में मालूमात हासिल करने के नाम पर वक्त जाया किया गया। किसी भी टेंडर का फिजिकल लिफाफा ए खोला जाता है तो उसमें अमानत राशि, डाक्यूमेंट फीस, शपथ पत्र एवं इंटीग्रिटी पेक्ट की जांच होती है। सही पाए जाने पर टेक्निकल बीड जिसमें उसके कार्य, अनुभव और योग्यता की परख की जाती है। इसके बाद प्राइस बीड खोली जाती है। सामान्य रूप से प्राइस बीड खोलने के पूर्व तक दस्तावेजों की जांच हो जाती है पर यहां शिकायत होने के बाद भी इसे लंबे समय तक खींचा गया। इसके पीछे रसूखदारों के दबाव की बात कही जा रही है।

इसी महीने खुलेगा टेंडर
"तीसरा टेंडर 8 नवंबर को जारी किया गया। यह 18 नवंबर को खुलेगा। टेंडर जल्दी ही खोला जाएगा। पिछला टेंडर दो कंपनियों के डिस्क्वालिफाई होने के कारण निरस्त करना पड़ा। इनके डाक्यूमेंट के बारे में जानकारी संबंधित विभाग से मंगाई गई, जिसमें एक माह लग गए। इस बार टेंडर प्रोसेस को जल्दी पूर्ण कराया जाएगा।"
-प्रभाकर पांडेय एमडी, सीईओ स्मार्ट सिटी

