स्मार्ट सिटी:अरपा का टेंडर इंजीनियरों की गलती से निरस्त

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • तीसरे टेंडर से दो महीने लेट हो जाएगी पूरी प्रक्रिया

अरपा नदी के दोनों किनारे इंदिरा सेतु से पचरीघाट तक 1800-1800 रोड और नाला निर्माण के कार्य के लिए पांच महीने में तीसरी बार टेंडर कराने से इस महत्वपूर्ण परियोजना का काम दो महीने और लेट हो जाएगा। खबर है कि दूसरा टेंडर निरस्त करने के पीछे बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के आरएफपी में त्रुटियों की बड़ी वजह रही है। हैरत की बात यह है कि टेंडर के सारे प्रपत्र चीफ इंजीनियर एवं स्मार्ट सिटी के महाप्रबंधक सुधीर गुप्ता के निर्देशन में तैयार किए गए, इसके बावजूद उसमें कई स्थानों पर गंभीर त्रुटियां पाई गईं। टेंडर के रेट खुलने के बाद एल 1 कंपनी की योग्यता पर उस कंपनी ने सवाल उठाते आपत्ति की थी, जिसे स्मार्ट सिटी ने अपात्र घोषित कर दिया। अब उसी कंपनी रायपुर कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी लिमिटेड ने आरएफपी की शर्तों में स्मार्ट सिटी के इंजीनियरों द्वारा की गई त्रुटियों को लेकर एतराज किया है। जाहिर है कि टेंडर विवादास्पद हो जाने के कारण स्मार्ट सिटी के अफसरों ने अपने बचाव की गरज से 25 जुलाई को जारी दूसरे टेंडर को ही निरस्त करने का निर्णय कर डाला। तीसरा टेंडर हाल ही में जारी किया गया है, जिसे 18 नवंबर को खोला जाएगा।

प्रबंधक ने क्लेरिकल मिस्टेक बताया
स्मार्ट सिटी के प्रबंधक पीके पंचायती के मुताबिक आरएफपी 200 पृष्ठों का होता है। उठाई गई आपत्ति मायने नहीं रखती। यह क्लेरिकल मिस्टेक का मामला है। इससे टेंडर में फर्क नहीं पड़ता। वैसे भी दूसरा टेंडर निरस्त किया जा चुका है।

अरपा के एग्रीमेंट में जवाली नाला..?
नाली व सड़क निर्माण के 94 करोड़ के टेंडर के आरएफपी की कंडिका ‘13. ड्राफ्ट -एग्रीमेंट फॉर कांट्रेक्ट’ में अचानक माजरा ही बदल गया है। टेंडर अरपा नदी के किनारे रोड व नाला निर्माण के लिए किया गया है पर उसमें जवाली नाला के इम्पीलिमेंटेशन एंड आपरेशनल 3.85 किलोमीटर तथा वर्टिकल गार्डन के सौंदर्यीकरण सहित कई स्थानों पर कार्य की जानकारी जोड़ दी गई है। जानकारों के मुताबिक यह कट पेस्ट का मामला है। आरएफपी की शर्तें तैयार करने के लिए मैटर अन्य कार्य के टेंडर से निकाला गया और उसे बिना पढ़े ही अरपा के टेंडर के साथ जोड़ दिया गया। महाप्रबंधक सुधीर गुप्ता से इस बारे में उनका पक्ष जानने के लिए वाट्सएप मैसेज भेजा गया, मोबाइल किया गया परंतु वह कोई जवाब नहीं दे पाए।

