हवाओं ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज:आज से मौसम खुलते ही रात की ठंड तेजी से बढ़ने की संभावना, पारा और गिरेगा

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन का न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री, दिसंबर में पहली बार पारा 24.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ, रात का तापमान 19 डिग्री रहा

मंगलवार को शहर के कई इलाकों में हुई हल्की बारिश की वजह से दिन का तापमान दिसंबर में सबसे कम 24.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। बारिश की वजह से दिन में ठंड महसूस हुई। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक बुधवार से आसमान साफ होने की संभावना है। प्रदेश में उत्तर पश्चिम के साथ ही दक्षिण पूर्व से हवाएं आ रही है। हवा जिस क्षेत्र में मिल रही है, वहां बादल छा रहे हैं। शहर में बादलों के आने की शुरुआत शुक्रवार की रात से हुई और आज भी अधिकांश समय बादल आसमान पर नजर आए। सोमवार की रात को 1.2 मिमी वर्षा हुई जबकि मंगलवार की सुबह शहर के कई इलाकों में बारिश हुई। हालांकि मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक 0.5 मिमी वर्षा ही हुई पर इसके असर से पूरे दिन ही ठंड महसूस होती रही। हालांकि दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप निकली लेकिन इसके बाद फिर से बादलों ने आसमान को घेर लिया। एक दिन पहले अधिकतम तापमान 27.6 डिग्री था जबकि मंगलवार को यह 24.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ यानी 24 घंटे में तीन डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हुई। न्यूनतम तापमान 18.4 डिग्री था जो आज 19 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है। मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा के मुताबिक मध्य भारत में उत्तर पश्चिम से हवा तथा दक्षिण पूर्व से आने वाली हवा की मिलन का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है जिसके कारण आसमान में बादल छाए हुए हैं। एक-दो जगह बहुत हल्की बारिश हुई है। 16 दिसंबर से आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है। अधिकतम तापमान में वृद्धि और न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट होने की संभावना बढ़ रही है।

2018 में हुई थी 27 मिमी वर्षा
इस बार दिसंबर में बारिश हो रही है। लेकिन इससे पहले के वर्षों में ज्यादा वर्षा हुई है। 2010 में 23.9 मिमी, 2012 में 12.1 मिमी, 2014 में 11.4 मिमी, 2015 में 1 मिमी, 2018 में 27 मिमी तो 2019 में दिसंबर माह में 3.4 मिमी वर्षा हुई थी।

छिटपुट बारिश से धान खरीदी प्रभावित, 1 लाख 37 हजार क्विं. का उठाव
छिटपुट बारिश से जिले के कई धान खरीदी केंद्रों में थोड़े समय के लिए धान खरीदी प्रभावित हुई लेकिन बारिश थमने के बाद खरीदी फिर से शुरू हो गई। जिले में 124 धान खरीदी केंद्रों में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदा जा रहा है। समितियों में इस वर्ष नए चबूतरे तो बने हैं लेकिन शेड नहीं होने की वजह से बारिश होने और धान के बोरे भीगने की आशंका बनी रही। मंगलवार को भी कुछ इलाकों में थोड़े समय के लिए बारिश हुई। इनमें पीपरतराई, कोटा व उसके आसपास के धान खरीदी केंद्र में बारिश के दौरान धान खरीदी प्रक्रिया को रोक दिया गया।

उठाव में तेजी नहीं आने से केंद्रों में जगह की कमी
सेलर, उरतुम, भरारी आदि धान खरीदी केंद्रों में धान रखने के लिए जगह की कमी हो रही है। जिला विपणन अधिकारी गजेंद्र सिंह राठौर के मुताबिक अब तक सोसायटियों में 9 लाख 60 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है जिसमें से 1 लाख 37 हजार क्विंटल धान का उठाव हो चुका है। 6.20 लाख क्विंटल धान का डीईओ जारी हो चुका है।

