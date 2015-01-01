पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन आवेदन ने फेल करा दिया:बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी के BA अंतिम वर्ष में 3000 छात्रों की पूरक; साइबर कैफे पर भरोसा जताकर भरा था परीक्षा फार्म

बिलासपुर2 मिनट पहले
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी बिलासपुर के BA अंतिम वर्ष में 3000 छात्रों की पूरक आई है। ये सभी छात्र एक ही विषय पर्यावरण में फेल हुए हैं। इसके बाद परीक्षा विभाग ने फिर से आवेदन मांगे हैं।
  • अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने अंतिम की जगह प्रथम वर्ष का पर्यावरण विषय चयन किया
  • छात्रों ने विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन को गड़बड़ी के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया, परीक्षा विभाग ने फिर से मांगे आवेदन

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी (बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी) की BA अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा में 25 फीसदी छात्र फेल हो गए हैं। खास बात यह है कि यह सभी छात्र एक ही विषय पर्यावरण की परीक्षा में फेल हुए हैं। छात्रों ने जहां इस गड़बड़ी के लिए विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। वहीं परीक्षा विभाग की जांच में पता चला है कि गड़बड़ी छात्रों ने की है।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे थे। छात्रों ने साइबर कैफे से आवेदन किया, लेकिन अंतिम वर्ष की जगह प्रथम वर्ष के पर्यावरण विषय का चयन कर लिया। इसके चलते 3000 छात्र-छात्राएं परीक्षा से ही अनुपस्थित हो गए। हालांकि विश्वविद्यालय का कहना है कि यह सभी छात्र पास हैं। परीक्षा विभाग ने संशोधन के लिए फिर आवेदन मांगा है।

छात्र-छात्राओं ने कुलसचिव से मुलाकात कर बताई परेशानी
CMP, DP विप्र कॉलेज, शासकीय जमुना प्रसाद कला एवं वाणिज्य महाविद्यालय सहित अन्य कॉलेजों के छात्र-छात्राओं ने सोमवार दोपहर इस संबंध में प्रभारी कुलसचिव से मुलाकात की और पूरक से पास करने मांग रखी। वहीं परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो.प्रवीण पांडेय ने बताया कि छात्रों ने खुद फार्म न भरकर साइबर कैफे वालों पर भरोसा जताया। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि यह सब पास हैं।

