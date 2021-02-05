पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ABVU की विशेष परीक्षा 8 फरवरी से:13 हजार से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राओं ने किया आवेदन; सबसे ज्यादा 8 हजार अंग्रेजी और हिंदी विषय के परीक्षा परिणाम से असंतुष्ट

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी की विशेष परीक्षा 8 फरवरी से होगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी की विशेष परीक्षा 8 फरवरी से होगी।
  • ऑनलाइन ओपनबुक पद्धति से यूनिवर्सिटी लेने जा रही है पोस्टग्रेजुशन के छात्र-छात्राओं परीक्षा
  • ओपन बुक पद्धति पर होगी परीक्षा, हर पेपर के तीन दिन के अंदर छात्रों को जमा करनी होगी उत्तर पुस्तिका

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी (ABVU) की विशेष परीक्षा 8 फरवरी से होगी। इसके लिए MA के 13 हजार से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राओं ने आवेदन किया है। खास बात यह है कि इनमें से 8 हजार छात्र-छात्राएं अंग्रेजी और हिंदी के ही परिणाम से असंतुष्ट हैं। एग्जाम ओपन बुक पद्धति से होगी। उत्तर पुस्तिका हर पेपर के तीन दिन के अंदर अपने कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी में जमा करनी होगी।

यूनिवर्सिटी, यूजीसी और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश के अनुसार जो छात्र अपने परीक्षा परिणाम से असंतुष्ट हैं, या जो परीक्षा नहीं दे पाए हैं, जो ATKT, सप्लीमेंट्री हैं, उनकी विशेष परीक्षा होगी। ऐसे छात्रों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी ने पहले परीक्षा फार्म भराया था। एग्जाम के दौरान छात्रों को उत्तरपुस्तिका का प्रथम पृष्ट कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करना होगा है। इसके अलावा ए-4 साइज के पेपर पर स्वयं से लिखकर जमा करनी होगी।

आज से करत हैं प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड
यूनिवर्सिटी के परीक्षा विभाग प्रभारी प्रदीप सिंह ने बताया कि छात्र 5 फरवरी से यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट से प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा छात्रों को उत्तर पुस्तिका जमा करते समय उसके साथ प्रवेशपत्र की कॉपी भी लगानी है। उत्तर पुस्तिका जमा करने की रसीद अपने पास रखनी है। परीक्षार्थी को अगर कोई परेशानी हो तो वे अपने प्राचार्य से संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

प्रश्नपत्र ABVU की वेबसाइट पर 10.30 बजे मिलेगी
परीक्षा विभाग के प्रभारी सिंह के अनुसार, प्रतिदिन सुबह 10.30 बजे यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट पर प्रश्नपत्र अपलोड हो जाएगा। समस्या होने पर विज्ञान संकाय के छात्र यूनिवर्सिटी के आरएस ठाकुर - 9893355608, कला संकाय के आरके विश्वकर्मा-9617442064, वाणिज्य संकाय के लक्ष्मण दास-8839698665 और सेमेस्टर कक्षाओं के लिए मुन्ना गोंड़-9907978503 और प्रदीप सिंह-9425535618 से संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें