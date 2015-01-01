पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदेश में पहला प्रयोग:बिलासपुर के अब हर घर के बाहर लगेगा बार कोड, गाड़ी स्कैन नहीं हुई तो पता चल जाएगा कि कचरा भी नहीं उठा

बिलासपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में अब सफाई कर्मचारी लोगों के घरों के बाहर से कचरा उठाने में लापरवाही नहीं कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए अब हर घर के बाहर बार कोड लगाया जाएगा। जैसे ही कचरा गाड़ी सामने से निकलेगी बार कोड से स्कैन हो जाएगा और इसका डाटा नगर निगम के सेंट्रल सर्वर को भेजेगा।
  • सफाई कर्मचारियों की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए नई कवायद, हर गली, हर घर की होगी जानकारी
  • सामने से निकलते ही कचरा गाड़ी से बार कोड स्कैन होगा, नगर निगम के सेंट्रल सर्वर पर जाएगा डाटा

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में अब सफाई कर्मचारी लोगों के घरों के बाहर से कचरा उठाने में लापरवाही नहीं कर सकेंगे। उनकी लगातार मॉनिटरिंग की नई कवायद शुरू हो गई है। इसके लिए अब हर घर के बाहर बार कोड लगाया जाएगा। जैसे ही कचरा गाड़ी सामने से निकलेगी बार कोड से स्कैन हो जाएगा और इसका डाटा नगर निगम के सेंट्रल सर्वर को भेजेगा। जिससे जानकारी तत्काल अपडेट होगी।

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत प्रदेश में पहली बार बिलासपुर में इसकी शुरुआत की जा रही है। इससे सफाई की मानिटरिंग और कड़ी हो जाएगी। अब मोहल्ला या सिर्फ गली नहीं, बल्कि हर घर के हिसाब से मॉनिटरिंग होगी। अगर सबकुछ ठीक रहा तो इसी माह से इसकी शुरुआत भी कर दी जाएगी। ऐसे में अगर सफाई गाड़ी किसी घर के सामने से नहीं निकली तो सेंट्रल सर्वर इसे उसी समय पकड़ लेगा।

हर मकान मालिक का डाटा भी नगर निगम के पास होगा रिकार्ड
इसके बाद सफाई गाड़ी नहीं पहुंचने पर निगम के अफसर ठेकेदार को सही लोकेशन और घर के मालिक का नाम तक बता देंगे। इससे हर घर की सफाई संभव होने की बात कही जा रही है। बार कोड लगाते समय मोहल्ला, गली और मकान मालिक का नया डाटा भी निगम के रिकॉर्ड में अपडेट हो जाएगा। कुछ ही दिनों में लोगों के घरों के दरवाजे पर बारकोड लगाने का काम शुरू हो जाएगा।

यह बहुत अच्छी योजना है। इसको लेकर टेंडर निकाला गया है। निविदा कमेटी से अप्रूवल बाकी है। इसके बाद काम शुरू हो जाएगा। संभव है कि हम इसी माह से बार कोड लगाने का काम शुरू कर देंगे।
- खजांची कुमार, , डिप्टी कमिश्नर, बिलासपुर नगर निगम स्मार्ट सिटी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरपुर और सुपौल में मतदानकर्मी की मौत; 9 बजे तक 7.69% वोटिंग - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें