गुंडागर्दी:बिलासपुर में बीच सड़क पर बाइक खड़ी कर युवक कर रहे थे बात; अधेड़ ने समझाया तो घर तक पीछा कर पीटा

बिलासपुर30 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में बीच सड़क पर बाइक खड़ी बात कर रहे युवकों को टोकना एक अधेड़ को भारी पड़ गया। युवकों ने अधेड़ का घर तक पीछा किया और फिर ईंट से हमला कर दिया।
  • सरकंडा क्षेत्र पठानपारा में रात की घटना, नमाज पढ़ने के लिए जा रहा था अधेड़
  • ईट फेंककर बुजुर्ग महिला को मारी, सिम्स में भर्ती, बचाव करने आए बेटे को भी पीटा

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में बीच सड़क पर बाइक खड़ी बात कर रहे युवकों को टोकना एक अधेड़ को भारी पड़ गया। युवकों ने अधेड़ का घर तक पीछा किया और फिर ईंट से हमला कर दिया। ईट घर की बुजुर्ग महिला को लगी तो वह बेहोश हो गईं। उन्हें सिम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस दौरान बीच-बचाव करने आए बेटे को भी पीटा।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सरकंडा क्षेत्र के पठानपारा, चांटीडीह निवासी अब्दुल रफीक मंगलवार रात करीब 8.15 बजे नमाज पढ़ने के लिए मस्जिद में जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान रास्ते में रेहान कुरैशी, अली वारिस, अरमान कुरैशी और अलीम कुरैशी बाइक खड़ी कर बात कर रहे थे। इस पर अब्दुल रफीक ने उन्हें बाइक किनारे कर बैठने के लिए कहा।

सरकारी रोड है, तुम मना करने वाले कौन हो
आरोप है कि इस पर चारों युवक भड़क गए और गाली-गलौच करने लगे। आरोपियों ने रफीक से कहा कि यह सरकारी रोड है, तुम मना करने वाले कौन होते हो। नमाज का समय हो रहा था इस कारण रफीक मस्जिद चले गए। जब वापस आ रहे थे तो चारों आरोपी उनका पीछा कर घर तक आ गए और गाली-गलौच करने लगे।

आवाज सुनकर दोस्त निकला तो उसे भी ईंट मारी
आरोप है कि मना करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी और ईंट फेंक कर मारी। जो कि उनकी मां फातिमा बेगम को लगी और वह बेहोश हो गईं। आवाज सुनकर आए बेटे के दोस्त मोहम्मद को भी ईंट लगी। बेटा बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचा तो आरोपियों ने उसे भी पकड़कर पीटा। बुजुर्ग महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

