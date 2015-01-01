पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर12 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में जन्मदिन की पार्टी के बहाने सहेली ने ही 15 साल की छात्रा का दुष्कर्म करा दिया। सहेली अपनी स्कूटी से बिठाकर उसे साथ ले गई और फिर वहां एक अन्य दोस्त के साथ कमरे में बंद कर दिया। छात्रा गर्भवती हुई तो सारा मामला खुला।
  • तखतपुर क्षेत्र की घटना, छात्रा के मना करने पर दोस्ती तोड़ने का दबाव बनाकर ले गई थी साथ
  • वहां कमरे में बंद कर नाबालिग दोस्त ने किया दुष्कर्म, सहेली सहित 3 आरोपी पकड़े गए

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में जन्मदिन की पार्टी के बहाने सहेली ने ही 15 साल की छात्रा का दुष्कर्म करा दिया। सहेली अपनी स्कूटी से बिठाकर उसे साथ ले गई और फिर वहां एक अन्य दोस्त के साथ कमरे में बंद कर दिया। इस दौरान कोल्डड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर पिलाया। छात्रा गर्भवती हुई तो सारा मामला खुला। तखतपुर थाना पुलिस ने किशोर सहित 3 आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मार्च माह में छात्रा की सहेली का जन्मदिन था। इस पर वह बुलाने के लिए स्कूटी से उसके घर पहुंची। पहले तो छात्रा ने मना कर दिया, लेकिन जब सहेली ने दोस्ती तोड़ने का दबाव बनाया तो वह तैयार हो गई। इसके बाद सहेली उसे लेकर बेलपान की ओर सूने मकान में पहुंची। आरोप है कि वहां पहले से ही सहेली के अन्य दोस्त एक किशोर, महेंद्र ठाकुर और वासुदेव ठाकुर मौजूद थे।

दुष्कर्म के बाद सहेली ही स्कूटी से छात्रा को घर छोड़कर आई
आरोप है कि किशोर के साथ छात्रा को एक कमरे में बंद कर दिया और बाहर से ताला लगा दिया। इस बीच किशोर ने छात्रा को कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर पिला दिया। छात्रा के बेसुध होने पर दुष्कर्म किया। इस दौरान अन्य सभी आरोपी कमरे के बाहर ही खड़े रहे। घटना के बाद छात्रा की सहेली उसे स्कूटी में बिठाकर फिर घर छोड़ आई। साथ ही किसी को बताने पर बदनाम करने की धमकी दी।

छात्रा के पेट में दर्द होने पर परिजन अस्पताल ले गए, तो खुला मामला
इस घटना के बाद अब शनिवार को छात्रा के पेट में अचानक बहुत तेज दर्द हुआ। इस पर परिजन उसे अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। वहां पता चला कि छात्रा गर्भवती है। इसके बाद परिजनों ने थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने आरोपी किशोर सहित महेंद्र ठाकुर, वासुदेव ठाकुर को पकड़ लिया है। सभी के खिलाफ धारा 342, 376, 506 औ 4 पाक्सो एक्ट के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया गया है।

