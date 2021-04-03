पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत का टीका:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी लक्ष्मी भुई को लगेगी पहली वैक्सीन, कहा- 'जब कोरोना से नहीं डरे, तो उसके टीके से कैसा डर'

बिलासपुर20 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। शुक्रवार शाम को ही चयनित सेंटरों पर वैक्सीन के डोज भिजवा दिए गए थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। शुक्रवार शाम को ही चयनित सेंटरों पर वैक्सीन के डोज भिजवा दिए गए थे।
  • जिले में पहले दिन 6 कोविड सेंटर पर 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का होगा वैक्सीनेशन
  • चयनित सेंटर पर शाम को भेजी गई वैक्सीन, जिले में बनाए गए हैं 55 सेंटर

कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझ रहे छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में शनिवार की सुबह खास होने वाली है। संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए राहत का टीका लगने की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। पहले दिन 6 सेंटर पर 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। सबसे पहला टीका जिला अस्पताल के चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी लक्ष्मी भुई को लगेगा। इसके लिए चयनित सेंटर पर शुक्रवार शाम को ही वैक्सीन भेज दी गई है।

बिलासपुर जिला अस्तपाल के चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी लक्ष्मी भुई कोरोना के वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर उत्साहित हैं। एप के जरिए सबसे पहले उनका ही नाम वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए तय किया गया है। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि वैक्सीन को लेकर कोई घबराहट तो नहीं है। इस पर लक्ष्मी कहते हैं कि जब कोरोना से नहीं डरे, तो अब उसके टीके से क्यों डर लगेगा। यह तो जान बचाने के लिए ही आया है।

सुबह 9 बजे से शुरुआत, 555 कर्मचारी लगाए गए

  • वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत : 16 जनवरी की सुबह 9 बजे से
  • कुल वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर : 55
  • वैक्सीनेशन में लगे कर्मचारी : 555
  • पहले चरण में वैक्सीनेशन : 18500
  • पहले दिन का लक्ष्य : 600 (100-100 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगेगी)
  • पहले दिन के लिए 6 सेंटर : जिला अस्पताल, सिम्स, अपोलो हास्पिटल, दर्रीघाट, मस्तूरी और बिल्हा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र
  • जिले में कुल उपलब्ध वैक्सीन : 11480
  • मांगे गए थे वैक्सीन के डोज : 22950
  • जिले में कुल हेल्थ वर्कर्स : 17805

वैक्सीन की दिल्ली से ऑनलाइन निगरानी, सुरक्षा में नगर सैनिक तैनात
बिलासपुर में 11480 वैक्सीन आई है। उसे WIC मशीन में 2 से 8 डिग्री तापमान में रखा गया है। सुरक्षा के लिए नगर सैनिकों की तैनाती की गई है। निगरानी दिल्ली से ऑनलाइन की जा रही है। मशीन को ऑनलाइन सर्वर से जोड़ा गया है। बिजली कटने या किसी और कारण से मशीन के तापमान में परिवर्तन होने पर इसकी जानकारी कोल्ड चेन हैंडलर से लेकर दिल्ली में बैठे अधिकारियों तक पहुंच जाएगी।

छह केंद्रों में वैक्सीनेशन होगा। इसकी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। वैक्सीन को पूरी तरह सुरक्षित रखने का इंतजाम किया गया है। दिल्ली से इसकी निगरानी की जा रही है।
- डॉ. प्रमोद महाजन, CMHO, बिलासपुर

