पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीन का आखिरी ड्राई रन:बिलासपुर में वैक्सीनेशन से पहले ट्रायल, पैरों के बनाए गए निशान; पहले दिन 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगेगी वैक्सीन

बिलासपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में वैक्सीन कोवीशील्ड पहुंच गई है। 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगा। उससे पहले गुरुवार को सिम्स में ड्राई रन किया जा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में वैक्सीन कोवीशील्ड पहुंच गई है। 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगा। उससे पहले गुरुवार को सिम्स में ड्राई रन किया जा रहा है।
  • 16 जनवरी को शुरू होगा टीका करण, उससे पहले सेंटरों पर किया जा रहा है वैक्सीन के लिए अभ्यास
  • जिले में रात को 11480 कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन पहुंची, 6325 वर्कर्स को करना होगा दूसरी खेप का इंतजार

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में वैक्सीन कोवीशील्ड पहुंच गई है। 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो जाएगा। उससे पहले गुरुवार को ड्राई रन यानी की मॉक ड्रिल जारी है। टीका लगवाने आने वाले लोगों के लिए पैरों के निशान तक बनाए जा रहे हैं। सिम्स में हो रहे इस ड्राई रन में हेल्थ वर्कर्स का उसी तरह ट्रायल लिया जा रहा है, जैसे वैक्सीनेशन के दिन होना है। इसमें डीन भी शामिल हुई हैं।

सिम्स में हो रहे इस ड्राई रन में हेल्थ वर्कर्स का उसी तरह ट्रायल लिया जा रहा है, जैसे वैक्सीनेशन के दिन होना है। इसमें डीन भी शामिल हुई हैं।
सिम्स में हो रहे इस ड्राई रन में हेल्थ वर्कर्स का उसी तरह ट्रायल लिया जा रहा है, जैसे वैक्सीनेशन के दिन होना है। इसमें डीन भी शामिल हुई हैं।

जिले में बुधवार रात करीब 9 बजे कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन की 11480 डोज पहुंची है। वैक्सीन पहुंचने पर ढोल-नगाड़े बजाकर जश्न मनाया गया और फूल डालकर टीका लगाया। पहले दिन यानी कि लॉन्चिंग में 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए 6 सेंटर जिला अस्पताल, सिम्स, अपोलो हास्पिटल, दर्रीघाट, मस्तूरी और बिल्हा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 100-10 वर्कर्स को वैक्सीनेशन होगा।

वैक्सीन पहुंचने पर ढोल-नगाड़े बजाकर जश्न मनाया गया और फूल डालकर टीका लगाया। पहले दिन यानी कि लॉन्चिंग में 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा।
वैक्सीन पहुंचने पर ढोल-नगाड़े बजाकर जश्न मनाया गया और फूल डालकर टीका लगाया। पहले दिन यानी कि लॉन्चिंग में 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा।

17 हजार से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर, 6325 को करना होगा दूसरी खेप का इंतजार
जिला टीका करण अधिकारी डॉ. मनोज सैम्युअल ने बताया कि 22950 वैक्सीन के डोज मांगे गए थे, लेकिन अभी 50 प्रतिशत ही टीका मिल पाया है। जिले में 17805 हेल्थ वर्कर्स हैं। ऐसे में 6325 वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन नहीं लग पाएगी। उन्हें दूसरी खेप का इंतजार करना होगा। टीके कम होने के कारण बैठक बुलाई गई है। इसमें फिर से सेंटर तय किए जाएंगे। कहां-कितने टीके लगेंगे, यह बैठक में तय होगा।

अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अभी 25 कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट और पांच लाख से अधिक टीका रखने की जगह उपलब्ध है।
अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अभी 25 कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट और पांच लाख से अधिक टीका रखने की जगह उपलब्ध है।

वैक्सीन रखने के लिए 25 कोल्ड चेन, 5 लाख टीका रखने की जगह
कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन को 2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान पर सुरक्षित रखना है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अभी 25 कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट और पांच लाख से अधिक टीका रखने की जगह उपलब्ध है। इनके अलावा 8 अतिरिक्त कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट बनाए जा सकते हैं। वैक्सीन के परिवहन के लिए कोल्ड बाक्स उपलब्ध हैं। सिरिंज, नीडल व अन्य सामग्री के भंडारण के लिए ड्राई स्टोरेज भी बनाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें