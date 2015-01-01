पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब ने कराया बवाल:नशे की हालत में घर के बाहर गाली दे रहा था युवक, पड़ोसी को गलतफहमी हुई और दो पक्षों चल गए ईंट-पत्थर

बिलासपुर28 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में शराब के नशे में गालियां दे रहे युवक को पड़ोसी ने जमकर पीटा। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों की ओर से ईंट-पत्थर चलने लगे।
  • बिल्हा क्षेत्र के उड़गन गांव की घटना, दोनों के खिलाफ एफआईआर
  • पड़ोसी का आरोप- अपने बेटे को बुलाने गया था, वहां युवक ने अभद्रता की

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में मंगलवार शाम शराब ने बवाल करा दिया। नशे की हालत में एक युवक अपने घर के सामने खड़े होकर गाली-गलौच कर रहा था। पड़ोसी को लगा कि उसे गालियां दे रहा है। उसने विरोध किया तो दोनों पक्षों में ईंट-पत्थर चल गए। इस दौरान एक युवक को चोटें आई हैं। इस मामले में दोनों पक्षों पर FIR दर्ज कराई गई है। मामला बिल्हा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, ग्राम उड़गन निवासी सुनीला यादव घरेलू काम करती है। मंगलवार शाम करीब 5.30 बजे उसका पति सरजू यादव घर के बाहर शराब के नशे में बड़बड़ा रहा था। सुनीता उसे घर के अंदर बुला रही थी। आरोप है कि उसी समय पड़ोस में रहने वाला गया यादव आया और सरजू पर गाली-गलौज करने का आरोप लगाते हुए उसपर पत्थर से हमला कर दिया।

पड़ोसी के घर जाने पर ऐतराज जताते हुए युवक ने हमला किया
सुनीता ने पुलिस को बताया कि सूरज और गया यादव को अलग कराया। इस दौरान उसका पति सूरज घायल हो गया जिसे डायल 112 की मदद से बिल्हा अस्पताल लाया गया। उसके सिर और हाथ में चोटें आई हैं। वहीं गया यादव का कहना है कि वह अपने बेटे गोपी को बुलाने गया था। नल के पास सरजू यादव शराब के नशे में मिला। आरोप है कि पड़ोसी गंगाराम यादव के यहां जाने पर ऐतराज जताते हुए सूरज गालियां देने लगा और पत्थर उठाकर हमला कर दिया।

