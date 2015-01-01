पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्तिया इलाज के नाम पर ठगी:टीवी चैनल पर विज्ञापन देख इलाज के लिए बंगाली बाबा को फोन किया, मौत का डर दिखा ठगे 4.15 लाख

बिलासपुर11 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में शातिर ठग ने इलाज के नाम पर एक अधेड़ से 4.15 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। अधेड़ ने बेटे के इलाज के लिए टीवी चैनल पर विज्ञापन देखकर बंगाली बाबा से संपर्क किया था।
  • कोटा के पड़ावपारा निवासी अधेड़ ने बेटे के इलाज किया था विज्ञापन में दिए नंबर पर संपर्क
  • मौत का डर दिखाया तो बैंक से लोन लेकर दिए रुपए, अभी भी वसूली के लिए करता है कॉल

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में शातिर ठग ने इलाज के नाम पर एक अधेड़ से 4.15 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। अधेड़ ने बेटे के इलाज के लिए टीवी चैनल पर विज्ञापन देखकर बंगाली बाबा से संपर्क किया था। मौत का डर दिखाकर ठग रुपए वसूलता रहा। अधेड़ ने उसे रकम देने के लिए बैंक से लोन तक लिया, लेकिन अभी भी रुपए की मांग कर रहा है। मामला कोटा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, पड़ावपारा कोटा निवासी देवानंद यादव कृषि उपज मंडी में चपरासी है। उसका बेटा काफी दिनों से बीमार रहता है। करीब एक साल पहले एक टीवी चैनल पर विज्ञापन देखा, जिसमें बीमारी का शर्तिया इलाज करने का दावा किया गया था। उसमें दिए गए मोबाइल नंबर पर संपर्क किया तो किसी बंगाली बाबा से बात हुई। देवानंद ने अपने बेटे की समस्या बताई।

पहले 5500 रुपए मांगे और घर के बाहर नीबू लगाने को कहा
इस पर बंगाली बाबा ने एकाउंट नंबर दिया और 5500 रुपए जमा करने के लिए कहा। उसकी बातों में आकर देवानंद ने रुपए खाते में जमा कर दिए। रुपए मिलने के बाद आरोपी ने कहा कि 2 अगरबत्ती के साथ 3 नीबू और सुई अपने घर के दरवाजे के सामने रख देना। वह अपनी शक्ति से बेटे को ठीक कर देगा। शाम को कॉल आया और बेटे व उसकी पत्नी की फोटो भेजने को कहा।

बेटे और परिवार को मरने का डर दिखाकर किश्तों में वसूले रुपए
देवानंद ने फोटो वॉट्सऐप कर दी। अगले दिन बाबा का कॉल आया और बताया कि उसके घर में दो सांप हैं, जो बेटे को मार देंगे। डरकर 65 हजार रुपए फिर खाते में जमा कर दिए। फिर बाबा लगातार कॉल कर बेटे व परिवार को मरने के लिए डराता रहा। देवानंद ने बैंक से लोन तक ले लिया और अलग-अलग समय में कुल 4.15 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा आरोपी के बताए खाते में जमा कर दिए।

4 लाख रुपए लेने के बाद भी अब 2.24 लाख रुपए और मांग रहा बाबा
इसके बाद भी बंगाली बाबा लगातार देवानंद को कॉल कर रहा है। देवानंद का कहना है कि बाबा ने उससे कहा कि काम हो गया है। आखिरी बार 2.24 लाख रुपए और खाते में जमा कर दे। इसके बाद काम पूरा खत्म हो जाएगा। लगातार धमकी और डर के कारण उसने बंगाली बाबा का फोन तक उठाना बंद कर दिया है, लेकिन फिर भी उसके कॉल लगातार आ रहे हैं। इसके चलते अब वह थाने पहुंचा है।

