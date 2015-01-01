पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिर हो गई अनाज की चोरी:बिलासपुर में सरकारी राशन की दुकान का ताला तोड़कर 1.32 लाख रुपए का चावल ले गए चोर

बिलासपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चोरों ने फिर राशन दुकान में हाथ साफ कर दिया। चोर सरकारी राशन की दुकान का ताला तोड़कर 1.32 लाख रुपए कीमत की चावल के 80 बोरे ले गए।
  • सीतप क्षेत्र के ग्राम कौडिया स्थित दुकान से 50-50 किलो की 80 बोरी चावल के चोरी
  • दुकान में 637 बोरी चावल के रखे हुए थे, पंचायत के सामने किया गया मूल्यांकन

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चोरों ने फिर राशन दुकान में हाथ साफ कर दिया। अब चोर सरकारी राशन की दुकान का ताला तोड़कर वहां से चावल के 80 बोरे ले गए। चोरी गए चावल की कीमत करीब 1.32 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। पंचायत के सामने सामान का मूल्यांकन करने के बाद मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। घटना सीपत थाना क्षेत्र की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, ग्राम कौडिया निवासी धरम दास वहीं गांव में सरकारी राशन की दुकान का संचालन करता है। उसने रोज की तरह रविवार को भी चावल, नमक और चना वितरण किया था। उसके बाद दिसंबर माह का आबंटित 629 बोरी और पिछले महीने का 8 बोरी बचत के साथ कुल 637 बोरी चावल बचा था। यह सभी बोरी 50-50 किलो की थी।

चोरी गए चावल की बोरियों पर छ.ग. राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ लिखा है
दोपहर करीब 2 बजे वह दुकान बंद कर घर चला गया। अगले दिन दुकान पहुंचा तो देख कि दरवाजे में लगा ताला टूटा है। इसके बाद धरम दास ने ग्राम सरपंच के पति धर्मेंद्र श्रीवास्तव व उप सरपंच घनश्याम पटेल को सूचना दी। दुकान के अंदर दो कमरों के भी ताले टूटे हुए थे। चोरी हुए चावल की बोरियों पर छ.ग. राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ मर्यादित लिखा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें