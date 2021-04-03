पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BJP अध्यक्ष पर मानहानि केस:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट जज ने जेपी नड्‌डा के खिलाफ सुनवाई से इनकार किया; पूर्व CM अजीत जोगी ने लगाया था आरोप

बिलासपुर21 दिन पहले
2013 में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी ने तक के छत्तीसगढ़ बीजेपी प्रभारी जेपी नड्डा पर मानहानिका का आरोप लगाया था।- फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 2013 में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने दायर की थी याचिका, तब नड्‌डा छत्तीसगढ़ के प्रभारी थे
  • प्रदेश में नक्सली घटनाओं को लेकर दिए गए BJP नेता के बयान को बनाया गया था आधार

BJP (भारतीय जनता पार्टी) अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा के खिलाफ छत्तीसगढ़ हाई कोर्ट में दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई से जस्टिस संजय अग्रवाल की बेंच ने इनकार कर दिया है। जस्टिस संजय अग्रवाल ने इसके लिए व्यक्तिगत कारणों का हवाला दिया है। अब मामले को किसी अन्य बेंच में ट्रांसफर किया जाएगा। हालांकि, अभी सुनवाई की तारीख और बेंच तय नही है। BJP अध्यक्ष पर पूर्व CM स्वर्गीय अजीत जोगी ने मानहानि का केस दायर की थी।

दरअसल, 2013 में BJP के तत्कालीन प्रदेश प्रभारी जेपी नड्‌डा के खिलाफ पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी ने हाईकोर्ट में मानहानि का केस दायर किया था। इसमें नड्‌डा के मीडिया दिए गए बयानों को आधार बनाया गया था। इसी मामले पर गुरुवार को सुनवाई होनी थी।

प्रदेश की नक्सली घटनाओं के लिए कांग्रेस और पूर्व CM को बताया था जिम्मेदार
याचिका में नड्‌डा के उस बयान का हवाला दिया था, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि प्रदेश में बढ़ती नक्सली घटनाओं के लिए कांग्रेस और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी जिम्मेदार है। नड्डा का कहना था कि राज्य निर्माण के बाद जोगी मुख्यमंत्री रहे। उसके पहले भी लंबे समय तक कांग्रेस सत्ता पर काबिज रही , लेकिन उन्होंने नक्सलियों गतिविधियों पर रोक लगाने की कोई ठोस पहल नही की।

