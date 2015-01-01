पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी कर्मचारियों को राहत:हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- शासकीय कर्मचारी को लंबे समय तक नहीं रख सकते निलंबित; रायपुर में पदस्थ कांस्टेबल बहाल

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने अपने एक आदेश में कहा है कि किसी भी शासकीय कर्मचारी को लंबे समय तक निलंबित नहीं रखा जा सकता है। रायपुर में पदस्थ एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल को बहाल करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश जारी किया।
  • रायपुर पुलिस लाइन में पदस्थ आरक्षक को साल 2017 में गंभीर शिकायतों पर किया गया था निलंबित
  • हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- अधिक समय तक निलंबन करने पर विभागीय अफसर को बताना होगा ठोस कारण

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने अपने एक आदेश में कहा है कि किसी भी शासकीय कर्मचारी को लंबे समय तक निलंबित नहीं रखा जा सकता है। तय अवधि के बाद भी ऐसा करना पड़ रहा है तो विभागीय अफसर को ठोस कारण बताना होगा। रायपुर में पदस्थ एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल को बहाल करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश जारी किया। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस गौतम भादुड़ी की सिंगल बेंच में हुई।

दरअसल, रायपुर निवासी पुलिस कांस्टेबल रविंद्र उवारे ने अधिवक्ता अभिषेक पांडेय के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। इसमें बताया कि वे पुलिस लाइन में पदस्थ थे। कुछ गंभीर शिकायतें मिलने पर फरवरी 2017 में उन्हें सेवा से निलंबित कर दिया गया। विभागीय जांच भी शुरू हुई, लेकिन 3 साल से अधिक का समय बीत जाने पर भी उनका निलंबन फिर से बहाल नहीं किया गया।

अधिवक्ता की ओर से हवाला दिया गया कि 90 दिन से ज्यादा का निलंबन नहीं हो सकता
सुनवाई के दौरान अधिवक्ता ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अजय कुमार चौधरी विरुद्ध केंद्र शासन 2015 में पारित आदेश का हवाला दिया। उन्होंने तर्क दिया कि किसी भी शासकीय कर्मचारी का 90 दिन से अधिक समय के लिए निलंबन नहीं किया जा सकता है। अगर इससे अधिक दिन निलंबित रखना हो तो ठोस कारण बताना होगा। साथ ही निलंबन के विस्तार का आदेश पारित करना होगा।

कोर्ट के आदेश पर दो दिन में हुई कांस्टेबल की बहाली
मामले की सुनवाई के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश पारित रायपुर पुलिस अधीक्षक को आदेश जारी किया है। इसमें कहा गया कि पुलिस अधीक्षक रायपुर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अजय चौधरी मामले के आधार पर आदेश जारी करें। हाईकोर्ट का यह आदेश आते ही 2 दिन बाद याचिकाकर्ता को वापस पुलिस लाइन रायपुर में बहाल कर दिया गया है।

