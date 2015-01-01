पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निवेशकों को राहत:आदर्श क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के परिसमापक को बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट का निर्देश, 60 दिन में रुपए लौटाए जाएं

आदर्श क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के परिसमापक को बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने 60 दिनों में रुपए वापस कराए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
  • दुर्ग और भिलाई के लोग साल 2015 से कर रहे थे निवेश, 2019 में अचानक बैंक बंद हो गया
  • निवेशकों की शिकायत पर केंद्र सरकार ने मई 2020 में परिसमापक नियुक्त किया

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने आदर्श क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी बैंक मामले में निवेशकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार के रजिस्ट्रार और परिसमापक को मामले के निराकरण के निर्देश दिए हैं। आदेश में कहा गया है कि इसकी कॉपी मिलने के लिए 60 दिन में निवेशकों के रुपए लौटाए जाएं। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस गौतम भादुड़ी की बेंच में हुई।

निलिमा ताम्रकार व अन्य ने अधिवक्ता विवेक कुमार अग्रवाल के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की। इसमें बताया कि वे दुर्ग और भिलाई स्थित आदर्श क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी बैंक की शाखा में साल 2015 से इंवेस्ट कर रहे थे। बैंक की शाखाएं राज्य के सभी जिलों में चल रही थी। इसके साथ ही बैंक की ओर से जमा पर ज्यादा ब्याज दिया जा रहा था।

जमा पर ब्याज ज्यादा होने के कारण सारी कमाई बैंक में लगाई
ऐसे में याचिकाकर्ताओं ने अपनी जिंदगी भर की कमाई फिक्स डिपॉजिट, आरडी और सेविंग सहित अन्य रूपों में बैंक में जमा कर दी। साल 2019 में अचानक से बैंक बंद हो गया। जितने भी इंवेस्टर थे उनका पैसा बैंक में फंस गया। शिकायत पर केंद्रीय रजिस्ट्रार ने बैंक की संपत्ति को सीज कर दिया और मई 2020 इन्वेस्टर के क्लेम को देने के लिए परिसमापक नियुक्त किया।

याचिकाकर्ताओं ने अपना पैसा जल्द से जल्द वापस दिलाने की मांग की। हाईकोर्ट में मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए केंद्र सरकार की ओर से नियुक्त परिसमापक एचएस पटेल और केंद्र सरकार के रजिस्ट्रार को निर्देशित किया है कि वे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश की प्रति प्राप्त होने के 60 दिन के भीतर याचिकाकर्ताओं के मामले का निराकरण करते हुए पैसा वापस दिलाएंगे।

