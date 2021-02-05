पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़े भाई को मारा चाकू:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में मजाक में युवक की टोपी खींची, तो चाकू लेकर दौड़ाया, बचाव में बड़ा भाई आया तो उसे ही मार दिया

बिलासपुर25 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में जरा से हुए विवाद में दोस्त को बचाने के लिए बड़े भाई को युवक ने चाकू मार दिया। उसे गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में जरा से हुए विवाद में दोस्त को बचाने के लिए बड़े भाई को युवक ने चाकू मार दिया। उसे गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
  • सरकंडा क्षेत्र के अटल आवास की घटना, युवक को गंभीर हालत में कराया गया अस्पताल में भर्ती
  • युवक अपने दोस्त के साथ बैठकर बात कर रहा था, पिता ने अपने ही बेटे के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई FIR

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गुरुवार शाम को मजाक-मजाक में एक युवक ने अपने ही बड़े भाई को चाकू मार दिया। उसे गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जिस युवक को चाकू मारा गया वह दोस्त के साथ उसके भाई से हो रहे विवाद के दौरान बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचा था। इसके बाद देर रात युवक के पिता ने थाने जाकर अपने ही बेटे के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराई है। मामला सरकंडा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जनकारी के मुताबिक, राज किशोर नगर, अटल नगर निवासी देवेंद्र वैष्णव मकान में सेनेट्री फिटिंग का काम करता है। वह गुरुवार शाम करीब 6 बजे घर में ही अपने दोस्त शुभम तिवारी के साथ बैठकर बातें कर रहा था। तभी देवेंद्र का छोटा भाई धर्मेश वहां पहुंचा तो मजाक में शुमम ने उसकी टोपी खींच ली। इस बात से धर्मेश भड़क गया। आरोप है कि उसने शुभम को चाकू मारने के लिए दौड़ा लिया। इस पर देवेंद्र ने बीच-बचाव किया।

पिता का आरोप- लोग बीच-बचाव नहीं करते तो बड़े बेटे को मार देता
आरोप है कि गुस्से में आए धर्मेश ने देवेंद्र को गाली देते हुए कहा कि तू बड़ा हितैषी बनना है और देवेंद्र के सिर पर वार कर दिया। इसके चलते देवेंद्र के सिर पर गंभीर चोट आई है। उसे परिजनों, शुभम और अन्य लोगों ने अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। देवेंद्र के पिता फूलदास वैष्णव ने पुलिस को बताया कि आसपास के लोग बीच-बचाव नहीं करते तो धर्मेश उनके बड़े बेटे की हत्या कर देता। साथ ही पुलिस के पास जाने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

