पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समय से पहले सूखा!:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में 1300 MM बारिश हुई, फिर भी गर्मी शुरू होने से पहले ही सूखने लगे कई तालाब; उनमें बच्चे खेल रहे गिल्ली-डंडा

​​​​​​​बिलासपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में मंगला स्थित पटवारी तालाब सूखा तो बच्चे अब वहां गिल्ली डंडा खेलने लगे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में मंगला स्थित पटवारी तालाब सूखा तो बच्चे अब वहां गिल्ली डंडा खेलने लगे हैं।
  • तालाबों का गहरीकरण नहीं होने और अन्य कारणों से आ रही है समस्या
  • अमृत मिशन योजना और अरपा पर बन रहे बैराज से लोगों को उम्मीदें

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गर्मी शुरू होने से पहले ही तालाब सूखना शुरू हो गए हैं। कई तालाबों में तो बिल्कुल भी पानी नहीं रह गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि गहरीकरण और अन्य कारणों से यह समस्या आ रही है। जबकि इस बार मानसून में 1300 मिमी बारिश रिकार्ड की गई थी। बावजूद इसके हालात यह हैं कि सूखे हुए तालाब में बच्चे गिल्ली-डंडा खेल रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब लोग अब अमृत मिशन योजना का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

दरअसल, पिछले दिनों कुछ दिनों से मौसम ने करवट जरूर ली है, लेकिन तेज धूप के कारण तालाब का पानी उड़ने लगा है। इसके पीछे सबसे बड़ा कारण तालाबों को गहरा नहीं किया जाना बताया जा रहा है। वहीं अरपा नदी में भी पानी कम हुआ है। अक्सर दशगात्र होने पर नदी में टैंकर मंगवाने की नौबता आती रही है। अब अरपा में दो बैराज बनाने की तैयारी है। इसका शिलान्यास 3 जनवरी को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser