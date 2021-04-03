पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अय्याशी की चक्कर में धरे गए:बिलासपुर में युवक जमकर उड़ा रहा था रुपए, पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो शराब दुकान का चोर निकला, 3 युवक हिरासत में

बिलासपुर17 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में 28 दिसंबर को हुई चोरी मामले में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को हिरासत में लिया है। इनके अन्य वारदातों में भी शामिल होने की आश्ंका है।
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में 28 दिसंबर को हुई चोरी मामले में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को हिरासत में लिया है। इनके अन्य वारदातों में भी शामिल होने की आश्ंका है।
  • तखतपुर पुलिस ने सीपत क्षेत्र और जांजगीर जिले से पकड़ा, शाम को करेगी खुलासा
  • सिविल लाइंस और मस्तुरी क्षेत्र में भी हुई चोरियों में भी शामिल होने की आशंका

छत्तीसगढ़ की बिलासपुर में अय्याशी के चक्कर में शराब दुकान में हुई चोरी का आरोपी धरा गया। पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने दो अन्य आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तारी कर ली। इनमें से एक को जांजगीर से पकड़ा गया है। आरोपियों के सिविल लाइंन और मस्तुरी क्षेत्र में भी हुई चोरियों में शामिल होने की आशंका है। फिलहाल पूरे मामले का खुलासा तखतपुर थाना पुलिस सोमवार शाम को करेगी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, तखतपुर पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि सीपत क्षेत्र में रहने वाला युवक इन दिनों खूब अय्याशी कर रहा है और रुपए उड़ा रहा है। इस पर पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया। पूछताछ में युवक ने अपने दो अन्य साथियों के साथ तखतपुर स्थित शराब दुकान में हुई चोरी करना स्वीकार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उसकी निशानदेही पर दो अन्य आरोपियों को भी पकड़ लिया है।

जेल में हुई दोस्ती, चोरी के बाद रिश्तेदार के घर छिपा
पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को जांजगीर से पकड़ा है। वह चोरी के बाद अपने एक रिश्तेदार के घर छिपा हुआ था। पहले तो वह पुलिस को गुमराह करता रहा, फिर सख्ती से पूछताद करने पर चोरी करना स्वीकार कर लिया। पकड़े गए आरोपी पहले भी मारपीट और चोरी के अलग-अलग मामलों में जेल जा चुके हैं। तीनों की दोस्ती भी जेल में ही हुई और छूटने के बाद तीनों साथ में वारदात को अंजाम देने लगे।

