बारातियों का हुड़दंग:मस्तूरी में शराब पीने से रोकने पर युवकों ने शिकायत करने वाले को बेल्ट और डंडों से पीटा

बिलासपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर मस्तूरी थाने की है। इस घटना में घायल दोनों युवकों का इलाज किया जा रहा है।
  • बिलासपुर जिले के मस्तुरी थाना इलाके की घटना
  • बारात में आए युवकों ने शराब के नशे में किया हंगामा

बिलासपुर जिले के मस्तूरी थाना इलाके में कुछ बारातियों ने एक युवक को बुरी तरह पीट दिया। बात सिर्फ इतनी थी कि उस युवक ने बारातियों को शराब पीने से रोका था। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर बुरी तरह से उस युवक को पीट दिया। इस मामले की शिकायत मस्तूरी पुलिस से की गई है। फरार युवकों की पुलिस को तलाश है।

हंगामा कर रहे थे बाराती
घटना बुधवार की देर रात की है। बिजली विभाग में ड्राइवर का काम करने वाले किशन घोष ने बताया कि वो देर रात अपने दोस्त को छोड़ने मस्तूरी गया हुआ था। दोस्त के घर के पास एक घर पर बारात आई थी। कुछ बाराती वहीं शराब पी रहे थे। किशन ने उन्हें शराब पीने और हंगामा करने से मना किया। बारातियों में शामिल अरुण कैवर्त अपने साथियों अतुल और सुजीत के साथ आया और किशन के साथ मारपीट कर दी।

लात, घूसों, डंडे और बेल्ट से किशन को पीट दिया। किशन को बचाने आए उसके दोस्त सुरेश को भी बारातियों ने पीट दिया। इलाके के कुछ लोगों के बीच-बचाव करने की वजह से मारपीट करने वाले युवक भाग गए। घायल अवस्था में थाने पहुंचकर किशन ने सारी जानकारी पुलिस को दी। इस केस की अब तहकीकात जारी है।

