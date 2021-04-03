पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर चला निगम का हथौड़ा:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में लोगों के जागने से पहले चौड़ी हुई सड़क; तैयबा चौक, ईदगाह चौक और बजरंग चौक पर बने मीनार ढहाए

बिलासपुर19 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में निगम की टीम ने मगरपारा के तैयबा चौक पर बनी मीनार और उसके पास ही सड़क के बीच बने बजरंग चौक को ध्वस्त कर दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में निगम की टीम ने मगरपारा के तैयबा चौक पर बनी मीनार और उसके पास ही सड़क के बीच बने बजरंग चौक को ध्वस्त कर दिया।
  • सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र के मगरपारा रोड के चौड़ीकरण को लेकर तड़के चला निगम का अभियान
  • पिछले माह मगरपारा चौक तोड़ने को लेकर जमकर हुआ था हंगामा, इस बार बरती गई सावधानी

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में सड़क चौड़ीकरण को लेकर एक बार फिर नगर निगम का हथौड़ा चला। निगम के दस्ते ने शुक्रवार तड़के तैयबा चौक, ईदगाह चौक और बजरंग चौक पर बने मीनार और आईलैंड को ढहा दिया। पिछले माह मगरपारा चौक तोड़ने को लेकर जमकर हंगामा हुआ थ। ऐसे में इस बार निगम ने पूरी सावधानी बरती है।

सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में सड़क चौड़ी करण का कार्य चल रहा है। ट्रैफिक को सुगम बनाने के लिए नगर निगम की टीम ने कार्रवाई की है।
सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में सड़क चौड़ी करण का कार्य चल रहा है। ट्रैफिक को सुगम बनाने के लिए नगर निगम की टीम ने मगरपारा के तैयबा चौक पर बनी मीनार और उसके पास ही सड़क के बीच बने बजरंग चौक को ध्वस्त कर दिया। निगम ने यह कार्रवाई तड़के बहुत तेजी से की गई। लोग जब तक सोकर उठते दोनों चौक से निर्माण हटाया जा चुका था।

पिछली बार सड़क चौड़ी करण के लिए 24 दिसंबर को मगरपारा चौक पर लगी हनुमान जी की मूर्ति हटाने को लेकर जमकर हंगामा हुआ था।
पिछली बार बजरंग बली की मूर्ति हटाने को लेकर हुआ था विवाद
पिछली बार सड़क चौड़ी करण के लिए 24 दिसंबर को निगम का दस्ता मगरपारा चौक पहुंचा था। उस दिन चौक पर लगी हनुमान जी की मूर्ति हटाने को लेकर जमकर हंगामा हुआ था। स्थानीय लोगों और पुलिस के बीच धक्का-मुक्की भी हो गई थी। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने कई लोगों को हिरासत में लिया। हालांकि बाद में चौक तोड़ कर मूर्ति को हटा दिया गया था।

