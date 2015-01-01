पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्तों का कत्ल:बिलासपुर में घरेलू विवाद के बाद बेटे ने पिता पर ब्लेड से किया हमला, इलाज के दौरान मौत; आरोपी गिरफ्तार

बिलासपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर बिलासपुर की है। आरोपी युवक को शाम तक कोर्ट में पेशकर रिमांड पर भेज दिया जाएगा।
  • बिलासपुर के सिम्स अस्पताल में गंभीर अवस्था में लाया गया था बुजुर्ग को
  • आरोपी को चकरभाठा पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, नशे की लत ने बनाया पिता का कातिल

बिलासपुर के चकरभाठा थाना इलाके में एक बेटे ने अपने पिता की जान ले ली। वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गया था। उधर, इस संबंध में आरोपी के भाई ने पुलिस से शिकायत की। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए घटना के 24 घंटे के अंदर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी युवक बेरोजगार है और नशे की लत की वजह से आए दिन घरवालों से विवाद करता रहता था।

नशे के लिए पैसे नहीं मिले तो पिता को मार डाला
चकरभाठा पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी रमेश बघेल का उसके पिता के साथ अक्सर विवाद होता था। गांजा की लत की वजह से वो हमेशा नशे में रहता था और कोई काम भी नहीं करता था। अपने पिता मृतक धनुषराम बघेल से उसने गांजा पीने के लिए रुपए मांगा। धनुषराम ने रुपए देने से इनकार कर दिया।

इस दौरान दोनों के बीच रुपए को लेकर विवाद भी हुआ। इस बीच गुस्से में आकर रमेश ने अपने पर्स में रखे ब्लेड से पिता के सिर पर ताबड़तोड़ वार कर दिया। थोड़ी देर बाद खून से लथपथ धनुषराम जमीन पर गिर पड़ा। यह देखकर रमेश घर से भाग गया। उधर, घटना के बाद परिजनों ने रमेश के बड़े भाई राजेश को फोन कर मामले की सूचना दी। घर पहुंचने के बाद राजेश ने पिता को एंबुलेंस से सिम्स पहुंचाया जहां इलाज के दौरान धनुष ने दम तोड़ दिया।

