अतिक्रमण पर चली JCB:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में खेती के लिए जमीन लेकर की प्लाटिंग, फिर करोड़ों में बेच दी; निगम ने एक किमी तक उखाड़ दी सड़क

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में नगर निगम की टीम ने पहली बार अवैध प्लॉटिंग को लेकर कार्रवाई की। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में नगर निगम की टीम ने पहली बार अवैध प्लॉटिंग को लेकर कार्रवाई की।
  • अवैघ प्लाटिंग के खिलाफ नगर निगम ने पहली बार कार्रवाई की, अशोक नगर में की गई तोड़फोड़
  • शासन से नीलामी में खरीदी थी तीन एकड़ जमीन, खेती के लिए किया जाना था इस्तेमाल

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गुरुवार को नगर निगम की टीम ने अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। अवैध प्लॉटिंग के खिलाफ पहली बार सड़क पर उतरी निगम की टीम ने अशोक नगर में पौने तीन एकड़ में बनाई गई करीब एक किमी लंबी सड़क और प्लॉटिंग को JCB लगाकर उखाड़ दिया। इस जमीन को खेती के लिए लिया गया था, पर उस पर प्लॉटिंग करा करोड़ों में बेच दिया गया।

दरअसल, अशांक नगर में संजय शुक्ला ने खसरा नंबर 1340 में 3 एकड़ जमीन कुछ माह पहले शासन से ली थी। इस जमीन को खेती करने के लिया गया था, लेकिन आरोपी भू स्वामी ने उस पर अवैध प्लॉटिंग कर दी। इसके बाद करोड़ों में उसे बेच दिया। शिकायत मिलने पर नगर निगम आयुक्त प्रभाकर पांडे से संजय शुक्ला को नोटिस दिया, पर उसका कोई उचित जवाब नहीं मिला।

अवैध प्लॉटिंग मामले में निगम ने 94 लोगों को नोटिस दिया
चीफ इंजीनियर सुधीर गुप्ता, अधीक्षण अभियंता जीएस ताम्रकार, जोन कमिश्नर राजकुमार मिश्रा, भवन शाखा के असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर सुरेश शर्मा, जुगल सिंह, हरीश जैन तीन एक्स वेटर और दो डंपर लेकर मौके पर पहुंच गए और प्लाट और रोड को उखाड़ दिया। निगम ने अवैध प्लॉटिंग के मामले में 94 लोगों को नोटिस दिया है। शासन के आदेश पर अवैध प्लॉटिंग के खिलाफ निगम ने पहली बार कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

