पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाईकोर्ट का आदेश नहीं मानने पर कार्यवाही:रिटायरमेंट के बाद एकाउंटेंट को न पेंशन मिली, न ग्रेच्युटी; उच्च शिक्षा आयुक्त को अवमानना नोटिस

बिलासपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ उच्च शिक्षा आयुक्त शारदा वर्मा को आदेश नहीं मानने पर हाईकोर्ट ने अवमानना नोटिस जारी किया।
  • याचिकाकर्ता अगस्त 2019 में हुआ था सेवानिवृत्त, विभाग ने 8 माह बाद 1.56 लाख की वसूली का नोटिस भेजा
  • कोर्ट ने विवादित राशि छोड़कर शेष भुगतान और अंतरिम पेंशन को 30 दिन में देने का दिया था आदेश

छत्तीसगढ़ उच्च शिक्षा विभाग से रिटायर्ड एकाउंटेंट कोरोना लॉकडाउन के चलते आर्थिक तंगी से जूझता रहा, लेकिन न तो उसे पेंशन मिली और न ही ग्रेच्युटी। यहां तक कि हाईकोर्ट का आदेश भी काम नहीं आया। अब कोर्ट ने इस मामले में शुक्रवार को उच्च शिक्षा आयुक्त शारदा वर्मा को अवमानना नोटिस जारी किया है। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस गौतम भादुड़ी की बेंच में हुई।

दरअसल, उमेश पाठक उच्च शिक्षा विभाग में एकाउंटेंट ग्रेड-1 पद से 31 अगस्त 2019 को रिटायर्ड हुए थे। उन्होंने अधिवक्ता हर्षल चौहान के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका प्रस्तुत की। इसमें बताया कि रिटायरमेंट के बाद उन्हें ग्रेच्युटी राशि नहीं दी गई। पेंशन का भी निर्धारण नहीं किया, बल्कि 8 माह बाद 1.56 लाख रुपए का वसूली आदेश निकाल दिया। इस आदेश को उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी।

31 अगस्त को कोर्ट ने आदेश दिया, 3 सितंबर को विभाग के पास कॉपी पहुंची
कोर्ट ने 31 अगस्त 2020 को उच्च शिक्षा विभाग को आदेश दिया कि याचिकाकर्ता का इंटैरिम पेंशन आदेश की कॉपी मिलने के 30 दिन के भीतर शुरू करें। साथ ही विवादित राशि छोड़कर शेष भुगतान किया जाए। याचिकाकर्ता ने 3 सितंबर को विभाग में आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। इसके बाद भी भुगतान नहीं होने पर विभाग के संचालक, आयुक्त सहित अन्य के खिलाफ अवमानना याचिका दायर की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें