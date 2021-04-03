पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की नाक के नीचे चोरी:एक्सपर्ट्स की टीम देर रात जांच करती रही, चोरों ने दो मकानों में हाथ साफ कर दिया

बिलासपुर20 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में बिलासपुर के तखतपुर क्षेत्र में हो रही चोरियें को देखते हुए एक्सपर्टस की टीम गठित की गई। टीम जांच कर रही थी और दो घरों में फिर चोरी हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ में बिलासपुर के तखतपुर क्षेत्र में हो रही चोरियें को देखते हुए एक्सपर्टस की टीम गठित की गई। टीम जांच कर रही थी और दो घरों में फिर चोरी हो गई।
  • तखतपुर क्षेत्र में लगातार हो रही चोरियां, व्यापारियों की शिकायत पर IG ने गठित की है टीम
  • टीम की मौजूदगी में ही चोरों ने दो घरों के तोड़े ताले, चोरी गए सामान का अभी आंकलन नहीं

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पुलिस की नाक के नीचे ही चोरों ने दो मकानों में हाथ साफ कर लिया। खास बात यह है कि जब पुलिस की एक्सपर्ट्स टीम देर रात चोरी के मामलों की जांच कर रही थी, उसी समय चोर मकानों के ताले तोड़ रहे थे। शुक्रवार सुबह चोरी का पता चला। पुलिस की इस एक्सपर्ट्स टीम का गठन चोरों को पकड़ने के लिए ही IG ने किया है। मामला तखतपुर थाना क्षेत्र का है।

पड़ोसी ने दरवाजा खुला देख कॉल किया, तो पता चला चोरी हो गई
जानकारी के मुताबिक, टिकरापारा, वार्ड 2 निवासी मिथिलेश धीवार परिवार के साथ 11 जनवरी को पिता के दश गात्र कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने गांव गए थे। शुक्रवार सुबह पड़ोसी राघवेंद्र ने घर का दरवाजा खुला देखा तो कॉल कर पूछा। पता चला कि वह लोग अभी नहीं लौटे हैं। इस पर घर के अंदर जाकर देखा तो सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। इस पर राघवेंद्र ने मिथिलेश को चोरी होने की सूचना दी।

घर का ताला टूटा देख पड़ोसी ने सूचना दी
वहीं टिकरापारा के ही वार्ड तीन में सुरेंद्र सिंगरौल के मकान में चोरी हुई। वह भी परिवार सहित 13 जनवरी को अपने गांव पथरिया गए थे। सुबह पड़ोसी पंकज पांडेय ने उनके घर का ताला टूटा देखा तो चोरी की सूचना दी। इसके बाद सुरेंद्र गांव से लौटकर आए और पुलिस के साथ ही स्थानीय पार्षद नैनलाल साहू को भी जानकारी दी। फिलहाल पुलिस दोनों मामलों की जांच कर रही है।

दोनों मकानों में चोरी गए सामान का अभी पता नहीं चल सका है
दरअसल, तखतपुर क्षेत्र में लगातार चोरी की घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इसे देखते हुए व्यापारी महासंघ ने IG से शिकायत की थी। जिसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस एक्सपर्ट्स टीम गठित कर दी। यह टीम हाल ही के दिनों में हुई चोरियों को लेकर मौका मुआयना करने पहुंची थी। इसी दौरान क्षेत्र के टिकरापारा के दो मकानों में ताला तोड़ कर चोरों ने हाथ साफ कर दिया। दोनों मकानों में चोरी गए सामान के बारे में अभी पता नहीं चल सका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें