8 महीने बाद वारदात का खुलासा:बिलासपुर में शराब दुकान के सुपरवाइजर की आंख में मिर्ची झोंक लूटे थे 1.69 लाख रुपए; 3 गिरफ्तार

बिलासपुर15 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में शराब दुकान के सुपरवाइजर से 1.69 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा की लूट मामले में पुलिस ने सोमवार रात तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • कोनी क्षेत्र में फरवरी में हुई थी वारदात, बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने की थी वारदात
  • पुलिस ने संदेह के आधार पर दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा, 20 हजार रुपए भी बरामद

बिलासपुर में शराब दुकान के सुपरवाइजर से 1.69 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के लूट मामले में पुलिस ने सोमवार रात 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने करीब 8 महीने पहले मिर्ची पाउडर आंख में डालकर सुपरवाइजर से रुपए लूटकर भाग गए थे। मामला कोनी थाना क्षेत्र का है।

कोनी थाना पुलिस ने संदेह के आधार पर धूमा गांव निवासी नीतेश पटेल और शिवा पटेल को हिरासत में लिया। पूछताछ के आधार पर दोनों ने अपने एक अन्य साथी लोखंडी निवासी रिखी निर्मलकर के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम देना स्वीकार कर लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों से वारदात में प्रयुक्त बाइक और 20 हजार रुपए बरामद किए हैं।

देर रात रुपए से भरा बैग छीनकर भाग निकले थे
जानकारी के मुताबिक, फरवरी में शराब दुकान का सुपरवाइजर रमतला निवासी विनय सिंह कलेक्शन के रुपए लेकर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के पास बाइक सवार 3 बदमाशों ने रात करीब 11 बजे उसकी आंखों में मिर्ची पाउडर झोंक दिया और रुपए से भरा बैग छीनकर भाग निकले। बैग में 1 लाख 69 हजार 930 रुपए थे।

