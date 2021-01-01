पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्स आर्मी मैन ने रची लूट की नाकाम साजिश:​​​​​​​ज्वैलरी शोरूम गोलीकांड के बदमाश गिरफ्तार; बिलासपुर से 2 और 3 को झारखंड से पकड़ा

बिलासपुर43 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित सती श्री ज्वैलर्स में लूट का प्रयास और गोलीकांड के आरोपियों को पुलिस ने झारखंड और बिलासपुर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सकरी क्षेत्र में स्थित सती श्री ज्वैलर्स की दुकान में 25 जनवरी की रात की थी लूट की कोशिश
  • पुलिस ने 4 दिन में किया अंतरराज्यीय गैंग का भंडाफोड़, 2 कट्‌टा, 5 कारतूस और बाइक बरामद

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित सती श्री ज्वैलर्स में हुई लूट की नाकाम कोशिश और गोलीकांड मामले में पुलिस ने शनिवार को अंतरराज्यी गैंग का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में बिलासपुर से 2 और झारखंड से 3 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया। पूरी वारदात को झारखंड के गैंग ने अंजाम दिया था। इस मामले का मास्टर माइंड एक्स आर्मी मैन है। उसी ने ही इसकी साजिश रची थी, लेकिम कामयाब नहीं हो सका।

पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस ने दो कट्‌टा, 5 कारतूस, वारदात में प्रयुक्त दो बाइक और कपड़े बरामद किए हैं। इस पूरी वारदात का मास्टर माइंड दिनेश बांधेकर उर्फ दिनू पहले आर्मी में था।
पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस ने दो कट्‌टा, 5 कारतूस, वारदात में प्रयुक्त दो बाइक और कपड़े बरामद किए हैं। इस पूरी वारदात का मास्टर माइंड दिनेश बांधेकर उर्फ दिनू पहले आर्मी में था।

SP प्रशांत अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपियों में बिलासपुर के दीनदयाल कॉलोनी निवासी दिनेश बांधेकर, मगरपारा निवासी राजू साव, झारखंड के पतरातू, रामगढ़ निवासी मो. मजहर अंसारी, जितेंद्र शर्मा और मो. नजीर अंसारी शामिल है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस ने दो कट्‌टा, 5 कारतूस, वारदात में प्रयुक्त दो बाइक और कपड़े बरामद किए हैं। इस पूरी वारदात का मास्टर माइंड दिनेश बांधेकर उर्फ दिनू पहले आर्मी में था।

8 टीमों ने हजारों कॉल डिटेल, 200 CCTV फुटेज खंगाले, 700 संदेहियों से पूछताछ की
वारदात के ठीक 3 घंटे बाद ही पूरे मामले के लिए पुलिस की 8 टीमों का गठन किया गया। शहर में नाकाबंदी की गई, लेकिन बदमाशों का कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। इसके बाद टीम ने आसपास एक्टिव हजारों मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल और करीब 200 CCTV की फुटेज खंगाली। इस दौरान संदेह में आए 700 लोगों से पूछताछ की गई। इससे पता चला कि इसमें लोकल लोगों ने मिलकर झारखंड के गैंग के साथ वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।

गांजा खरीदार बनकर आरोपी तक पहुंची, तो पुलिस पर किया हमला
पुलिस को वारदात स्थल से बदमाशों का छोड़ा एक बैग बरामद हुआ था। उस पर लगे बक्कल से पुलिस ने तफ्तीश शुरू की और जांच के बाद एक आरोपी की पुष्टि हुई। उसको पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने जाल बिछाया और गांजा खरीदार बनकर उससे संपर्क किया गया। वह बार-बार अपनी लोकेशन बदल रहा था। गिरफ्त में आते ही उसने दो कांस्टेबल पर हमला कर दिया और वहां से भागने लगा, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे धर दबोचा। उससे पूछताछ के आधार पर पुलिस अन्य आरोपियों तक पहुंची।

सकरी क्षेत्र के उसलापुर गोकने नाला के समीप स्थित सती श्री ज्वेलरी शॉप में 25 जनवरी की रात करीब 8 बजे डकैती की कोशिश की गई थी।
सकरी क्षेत्र के उसलापुर गोकने नाला के समीप स्थित सती श्री ज्वेलरी शॉप में 25 जनवरी की रात करीब 8 बजे डकैती की कोशिश की गई थी।

बिलासपुर सहित अलग-अलग जिलों में भी कई वारदातें की
पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बिलासपुर शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 20 से अधिक संपत्ति संबंधी अपराध करना स्वीकार किया है। इसके अलावा बिलासपुर के कोटा, सकरी, मस्तुरी, चकरभाठा, तखतपुर, तारबहार और मुंगेली जिले के लोरमी, जांजगीर के अकलतरा में भी वारदात की है। बलौदाबाजार में हुई एक डकैती में आरोपी शामिल रहे हैं। पुलिस को संभावना है कि पूछताछ के बाद अन्य वारदातें भी खुलेंगी। हालांकि अभी एक आरोपी फरार चल रहा है।

ज्वैलरी शोरूम संचालक ने पकड़ने की कोशिश की, तो मार दी थी गोली
दरअसल, सकरी क्षेत्र के उसलापुर गोकने नाला के समीप स्थित सती श्री ज्वेलरी शॉप में 25 जनवरी की रात करीब 8 बजे डकैती की कोशिश की गई थी। दो बाइक पर पहुंचे 6 नकाबपोश डकैतों ने शॉप में घुसते ही संचालक को बंदूक दिखाकर डराना चाहा, लेकिन संचालक आलोक सोनी ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए बंदूक छीनने की कोशिश की तो डकैत ने गोली चला दी। जो उनके हाथ में लगी। गोली मारकर डकैत भाग गए थे।

