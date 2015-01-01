पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात:किराना दुकान में चोरी करने पहुंचा था युवक, सफल नहीं हुआ तो सोते चौकीदार के सिर पर पत्थर पटक कर भाग निकला

बिलासपुर5 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में किराना दुकान में चोरी के इरादे से युवक अंदर घुस गया। दुकान में ताला लगा हुआ था। नहीं खोल पाया तो वहीं सो रहे चौकीदार के सिर पर पत्थर उठाकर पटक दिया।
  • मस्तुरी क्षेत्र के बुधवारी बाजार की घटना, सुबह दुकानदार पहुंचा तो घायल मिला चौकीदार
  • चौकीदार को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई पूरी घटना

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक युवक चोरी के लिए किराना दुकान पहुंचा। दुकान में लगे ताला को खोल पाया तो उसने वहां सो रहे चौकीदार के सिर पर पत्थर से वार कर उसे घायल कर दिया। अगले दिन सुबह जब दुकानदार पहुंचा तो चौकीदार घायल हालत में मिला। फिर घायल को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। मामला मस्तुरी थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मल्हार वार्ड नंबर 4 निवासी सुखनंदर श्रीवास की मेनरोड बुधवारी बाजार के पास किराने की दुकान है। दुकान के बगल में ही चौकीदार के रहने के लिए कमरा बना है। पिछले 3 साल से यहां सिल्लू भैना नाम का युवक चौकीदारी कर रहा है। 9 नवंबर की रात सिल्लू भैना अपने कमरे में सो रहा था। इसी दौरान करीब 11.56 बजे एक युवक चोरी करने पहुंचा।

चौकीदार के सिर, मुंह और आंखों पर आई हैं चोटें
चोरी के लिए पहुंचे युवक ने पहले दुकान में लगे तालों को खोलने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हो सका। इसके बाद वो चौकीदार के कमरे में पहुंचा। इसके बाद उसने पत्थर उठाकर सो रहे चौकीदार के सिर पर पटक दिया। इसके बाद चोर वहां से भाग निकला। चौकीदार के सिर, चेहरे और दोनों आंखों में चोट आई हैं। 10 नवंबर की सुबह जब दुकानदार पहुंचा तो उसे घटना की जानकारी हुई। दुकान में 8 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हैं। सीसीटीवी में पूरा घटनाक्रम कैद हो गया है। दुकान के मालिक ने मस्तुरी थाना में इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज कराया है।

