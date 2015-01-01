पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ABV विश्वविद्यालय:बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी को 8 साल बाद भी 12B का दर्जा नहीं; ना NAC ग्रेडिंग, ना UGC से अनुदान

बिलासपुर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी (बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी) को स्थापना के 8 साल भी UGC की धारा 12B का दर्जा हासिल नहीं हो सका है।
  • प्रशासनिक कमजोरियों के चलते स्थापना के बाद से ही वित्तीय स्थिति चिंताजनक
  • अनुदान नहीं मिलने से ना शोध हो पा रहे, ना सम्मेलन, हॉस्टल का निर्माण भी अटका

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी (बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी) को स्थापना के 8 साल भी UGC की धारा 12B का दर्जा हासिल नहीं हो सका है। इसके चलते ना तो यूनिवर्सिटी की NAC ग्रेडिंग हो पा रही है, ना ही किसी तरह का अनुदान और वित्तीय सहायता मिल रही है। इस वजह से रिसर्च वर्क, सम्मेलन और हॉस्टल के निर्माण सहित अन्य काम अटके हुए हैं।

दरअसल, इन सबका कारण लचर तैयारी और प्रशासनिक कमजोरी को माना जा रहा है। विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना के बाद से ही प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। सिर्फ कमेटी का गठन किया गया और प्रस्ताव भेजकर खानापूर्ति कर ली गई। इसके बाद क्या हुआ, इसकी कोई जानकारी प्रबंधन के पास नहीं है। आयोग से कोई भी प्रगति रिपोर्ट के बारे में अब तक जानकारी नहीं ली गई।

मान्यता नहीं, तो अनुदान नहीं, कई विभागों की हालत चिंताजनक

  • मान्यता नहीं मिलने के कारण रिसर्च प्रोजेक्ट के लिए UGC से वित्तीय सहायता नहीं मिल पा रही है।
  • संगोष्ठी और सम्मेलन के लिए भी अतिरिक्त अनुदान नहीं मिल पा रहा।
  • महिला छात्रावासों के निर्माण और नए अध्ययन केंद्र खोलने में वित्तीय दिक्कत आ रही है।
  • राष्ट्रीय मूल्यांकन एवं प्रत्यायन परिषद (NAC) से ग्रेडिंग संभव नहीं है। इसके कारण गुणवत्ता पर असर पड़ रहा है।
  • UTD के पांच बड़े विभाग होने के बावजूद एडमिशन के लिए रुचि नहीं। सत्र 2020-21 में भी फूड प्रोसेसिंग, कंप्यूटर साइंस और होटल मैनेजमेंट की स्थिति चिंताजनक है।

अब तो यूनिवर्सिटी के पास खुद की बिल्डिंग नहीं
UGC से धारा 12B की मान्यता लेने के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी के पास खुद की बिल्डिंग होना जरूरी है, लेकिन वह अभी तक नहीं है। यूनिवर्सिटी को बिरकोना में 70 एकड़ जमीन मिली है। इस पर कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम अंतिम चरण में है, लेकिन पूरा होने में अभी वक्त लगेगा। इसके बाद भी मान्यता को लेकर कई अड़चन हैं। फिलहाल सबको प्रभारी कुलपति डा.संजय अलंग से इन अड़चनों को दूर करने की उम्मीद है।

UGC से 12B का दर्जा मिलने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय की वित्तीय दिक्कतों को दूर करने में आसानी होती है। शोध और अध्ययन-अध्यापन का स्तर बढ़ाने में कोई समस्या नहीं आती। UGC से लगातार संपर्क में हैं।

- प्रो.सुधीर शर्मा, कुलसचिव,अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें