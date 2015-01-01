पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी की आशंका:अरपा नदी में मिला इंदौर के युवक का शव, पुलिस के अनुसार मानसिक रोगी था

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सेंदरी इलाज कराने आया था

शुक्रवार की दोपहर रिवर व्यू के पास अरपा नदी में युवक का बहता हुआ शव मिला है। वह मानसिक रोगी था तथा इलाज कराने सेंदरी मेंटल हॉस्पिटल आया था। पुलिस ने पुल से कूदकर खुदकुशी की आशंका जताई है। उसके बैग से डॉक्टर की पर्ची मिली है। इससे ही उसके मानसिक रोगी होने का पता चला। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में सेंदरी के डॉक्टरों से संपर्क किया तो पता चला वह इलाज कराने वहां गया था और उल-जुलुल बातें कर रहा था। डॉक्टर ने भी दवा की पर्ची थमाकर उसे विदा कर दिया था। शरीर पर ही उसका बैग लिपटा था। पुलिस ने शव को बाहर निकालकर बैग की तलाशी ली तो इसमें वोटर आईडी कार्ड मिला। इसके सहारे उसकी पहचान इंदौर देपालपुरा निवासी संदीप पिता नेमीचंद (33वर्ष) के रूप में हुई। शुक्रवार की दोपहर करीब 2 बजे रिवर व्यू के पास लोगों ने अरपा नदी में बहता शव देखा तो पुलिस को सूचना दी। सिटी कोतवाली व सरकंडा पुलिस दोनों एक साथ मौके पर पहुंची और शव को गोताखोरों की मदद से बाहर निकलवाई। टीआई जेपी गुप्ता के अनुसार युवक के पते के आधार पर संबंधित पुलिस थाने के माध्यम से परिजनों को सूचना भेजी गई। युवक भाई से सरकंडा टीआई जेपी गुप्ता से बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने वाट्सअप से फोटो भेजकर उसकी पहचान की पुष्टि की। वह मानसिक रूप से बीमार था। घर से बाहर इधर-उधर घूमता था। इलाज कराने की नीयत से ही सेंदरी मेंटल हॉस्पिटल आया था। पुलिस ने वाटसअप से उसकी फोटो भेजी तो भाई ने पहचान की। शव को सिम्स मरच्युरी में रखवा दिया गया है।

