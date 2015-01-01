पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से पटाखा बाजार:बिलासपुर में 53 दुकानों की अनुमति, लगी सिर्फ एक; वहीं पर एंबुलेंस, डॉक्टर और नर्स के साथ छोटा सा क्लीनिक भी

बिलासपुर29 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित शासकीय स्कूल मैदान में शनिवार से पटाखा दुकानें लगनी शुरु होनी थी, लेकिन प्रशासनिक देरी के चलते अभी सिर्फ एक ही दुकान लग सकी है। बाजार शुरू होने में अभी तीन से चार दिन और लगेंगे।
  • दयालबंद स्थित शासकीय बहुउद्देश्यीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल के मैदान में बनाया गया अस्थाई बाजार
  • बिना मास्क के न दुकानदार पटाखा बेच सकेंगे, न कोई खरीद सकेगा, प्रशासन ने जारी की गाइडलाइन

दिवाली को लेकर छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में आज यानी शनिवार से पटाखा बाजार की शुरुआत हो गई है। दयालबंद स्थित शासकीय बहुद्देशीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल के मैदान में बनाए गए अस्थाई पटाखा बाजार में 53 दुकानें लगाने की अनुमति दी गई है, लेकिन अभी तक सिर्फ एक ही लगी है। प्रशासन ने कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए सख्त गाइडलाइन जारी की है।

पिछली बार लगी थी 96 दुकानें, 15 नवंबर तक लगेगा बाजार
पिछली बार यहां पर 96 दुकानें पटाखों की लगी थी। इस बार उनकी संख्या और घट गई। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि कोरोना को देखते हुए और प्रशासन की सख्ती के कारण इस बार दुकानें कम हैं। व्यवसायी को अपनी ओर से मास्क अभियान चलाना होगा। कोई भी दुकानदार बिना मास्क के न पटाखे बेच सकेगा और न ग्राहक ही खरीद पाएगा। यह पटाखा बाजार 15 नवंबर तक लगेगा।

यहां भी अस्थाई दुकानें लगाने की अनुमति, पर करना होगा गाइडलाइन का पालन
दयालबंद स्थित शासकीय बहुद्देशीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल के मैदान के साथ ही प्रशासन ने सकरी, मंगला, तिफरा, सिरगिट्टी, लिंगियाडीह और राजकिशोर नगर में अस्थाई पटाखा बाजार लगाने की अनुमति दी है, लेकिन वहां के व्यापारियों को भी सभी नियमों का पालन करना होगा। गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करने पर दुकान बंद कराकर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

न कपड़े का शामियाना, न लकड़ी की रैक, कंट्रोल रूम भी बनेगा
प्रशासन की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, दो दुकानों के बीच तीन मीटर की दूरी रखनी होगा। इस बार पटाखे रखने के लिए लकड़ी के जगह लोहे की बनी रैक लगानी होगी और आग लगने से बचाने के लिए कपड़ों का शामियाना प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। वहीं प्रतिबंधित और अमानक ध्वनि वाले पटाखों का स्टॉक और बेच नहीं सकेंगे। कंट्रोल रूम भी बनवाना होगा।

  • सुबह 6 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक ही पटाखा फोड़ सकेंगे। इसकी जानकारी व्यापारियों को अपने बैनर, पोस्टर में भी देना होगा।
  • बाजार में प्रकाश की व्यवस्था व्यापारी संघ करेगा। सुरक्षित विद्युत कनेक्शन के लिए बाजार शुरू होने से पूर्व प्रमाण पत्र अनिवार्य होगा।
  • प्रत्येक पटाखा व्यवसायी को विस्फोटक नियंत्रक, पेट्रोलियम व विस्फोटक सुरक्षा संगठन नियमों को मानना होगा।
  • बाजार स्थल में एक डाक्टर, नर्स, प्राथमिक उपचार पेटी, जीवन रक्षक दवा, आक्सीजन सिलेंडर, एंबुलेंस पूरे समय तैनात रहेगी। आवश्यक उपचार के लिए शेड बनाना होगा।
