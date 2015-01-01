पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट में दवा खरीदी का विवाद:तय समय में दस्तावेज नहीं जमा करने पर CGMSC ने कंपनी को किया टेंडर से बाहर; हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

बिलासपुर3 मिनट पहले
दस्तावेज जमा नहीं करने पर छत्तीसगढ़ मेडिकल सर्विसेस कारपोरेशन (CGMSC) ने दिल्ली की एक कंपनी को टेंडर से बाहर कर दिया। कंपनी की याचिका इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ मेडिकल सर्विसेस कॉर्पोरेशन की ओर से दवा खरीदी के लिए निकाला गया था टेंडर
  • दिल्ली की कंपनी ने भी भरा था टेंडर, लेकिन तय समय सीमा में ऑडिट रिपोर्ट नहीं की जमा

छत्तीसगढ़ में आयुर्वेदिक दवाओं की खरीद को लेकर विवाद हाईकोर्ट तक पहुंच गया है। दस्तावेज जमा नहीं करने पर छत्तीसगढ़ मेडिकल सर्विसेस कारपोरेशन (CGMSC) ने दिल्ली की एक कंपनी को टेंडर से बाहर कर दिया। कंपनी की याचिका इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। मामले की सुनवाई चीफ जस्टिस पीआर रामचंद्र मेनन व जस्टिस पीपी साहू की बेंच में हुई।

दरअसल, दिल्ली की रोहन पाल बायोटेक लिमिटेड की ओर से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि छत्तीसगढ़ मेडिकल सर्विसेस कारपोरेशन लिमिटेड (CGMSC) आयुर्वेदिक दवा खरीदी के लिए टेंडर निकालती है। याचिकाकर्ता कंपनी ने भी दवा बिक्री के लिए टेंडर जमा किया था। इसके बाद CGMSC ने कंपनी को एक निर्धारित समय में ऑडिट के दस्तावेज जमा करने का निर्देश दिया।

कंपनी का दावा- हमें सफाई का भी अवसर नहीं दिया गया
कंपनी ने तय समय सीमा में इस दस्तावेज को जमा नहीं किया। इस पर CGMSC ने कंपनी को टेंडर प्रक्रिया से बाहर कर दिया। याचिकाकर्ता कंपनी ने कोर्ट में कहा कि हमें सफाई का अवसर नहीं दिया गया। छत्तीसगढ़ मेडिकल सर्विसेस कारपोरेशन लिमिटेड ने इसका प्रतिरोध किया। दोनों पक्षों की बहस के बाद चीफ जस्टिस की डिविजन बेंच ने निर्णय सुरक्षित रख लिया है।

