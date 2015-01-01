पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूमि अधिग्रहण:किसान की जमीन का गलत मूल्यांकन कर मुआवजा दिया; हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- कलेक्टर 4 माह में मामले का निराकरण करें

बिलासपुरएक मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने भूमि अधिग्रहण मामले में बिलासपुर कलेक्टर को 4 माह में मुआवजे से संबंधित मामले का निराकरण करने का आदेश दिया है।
  • जयराम नगर में बन रहे रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज का मामला, 30 फीसदी कम कीमत लगाई
  • कोर्ट ने किसान की याचिका निराकृत की, लेकिन नया अभ्यावेदन देने की छूट दी

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने भूमि अधिग्रहण मामले में बिलासपुर कलेक्टर को 4 माह में मुआवजे से संबंधित मामले का निराकरण करने का आदेश दिया है। साथ ही याचिकाकर्ता किसान को भी जरूरत पड़ने पर नया अभ्यावेदन प्रस्तुत करने की छूट दी है। कोर्ट ने यह आदेश किसान की जमीन के गलत मूल्यांकन को लेकर सुनाया। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस पी. सैम कोशी की सिंगल बेंच में हुई।

किसान विनोद पटेल ने अधिवक्ता कमल किशोर पटेल के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। इसमें बताया कि बिलासपुर में मस्तुरी ब्लॉक के अंतर्गत जयराम नगर में उसकी 0.006 हेक्टेयर जमीन स्थित है। जयराम नगर में बन रहे रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज के लिए शासन ने आसपास की भूमि अधिग्रहित की है। इसी को लेकर याचिकाकर्ता की खसरा नंबर 119/18 की जमीन भी ली गई।

उच्चाधिकारियों से शिकायत पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर कोर्ट पहुंचा किसान
SDO और भू-अर्जन अधिकारी मस्तुरी ने मुआवजे की गणना गलत तरीके से कर दी। 500 वर्ग मीटर से कम की जमीन की दर अलग थी व हेक्टेयर के अनुसार दर अलग निर्धारित की गई थी। भू-अर्जन अधिकारी ने जमीन की कीमत 30 प्रतिशत कम लगा दी। हेक्टेयर की कीमत के अनुसार इस जमीन का मुआवजा निर्धारित किया गया। इसके बाद किसान ने उच्चाधिकारियों को भी शिकायत दी, पर कार्यवाही नहीं हुई।

