पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिलासपुर में धोखाधड़ी:इंस्टाग्राम पर विदेशी युवक ने दोस्ती कर गिफ्ट भेजा; कस्टम टैक्स और फीस के नाम पर 57 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा ठग लिए

बिलासपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में इंस्टाग्राम पर विदेशी युवक से दोस्ती एक नर्सिंग की महिला लेक्चरर को भारी पड़ गई। दोस्ती के नाम पर गिफ्ट भेजा गया, फिर उसे छुड़ाने के लिए कस्टम, फीस और कानून का डर दिखाकर 57 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा ठग लिए।
  • सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र का मामला, नर्सिंग की महिला लेक्चरर से दोस्ती कर धोखाधड़ी
  • कस्टम और नियमों का डर दिखाकर अलग-अलग खातों में ट्रांसफर कराए रुपए

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में इंस्टाग्राम पर विदेशी युवक से दोस्ती एक नर्सिंग की महिला लेक्चरर को भारी पड़ गई। दोस्ती के नाम पर गिफ्ट भेजा गया, फिर उसे छुड़ाने के लिए कस्टम, फीस और कानून का डर दिखाकर 57 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा ठग लिए। महिला ने भी बदमाशों के बताए अलग-अलग खातों में रुपए ट्रांसफर किए। मामला सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, जरहाभाठा मंदिर चौक निवासी जैरिश आमोन दान मिशन अस्पताल के नर्सिंग ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में लेक्चरर हैं। उनकी इंस्टाग्राम पर एक विदेशी युवक वॉकर डेविस से दोस्ती हुई। फिर दोनों की वॉट्सऐप पर भी बात होनी शुरू हो गई। इस बीच वॉकर डेविस ने एक पार्सल भेजने की बात कही। कुछ दिन बाद कोरियर कंपनी से मैसेज आया कि पार्सल के लिए कस्टम क्लीयर कर लें।

पार्सल में रुपए होने की बात कहकर सेटलमेंट के नाम पर 30 हजार रुपए लिए
कंपनी की ओर से इसकी एवज में 17200 रुपए मांगे। उनके बताए कर्नाटक की एसबीआई ब्रांच की गुलशन बानो का एकाउंट नंबर में रुपए जमा कर दिए। दूसरे दिन फिर कॉल आया और कहा कि पार्सल में पैसे हैं, यह क्राइम है। पार्सल की फोटो भेजी, लेकिन रुपयों की नहीं और कहा कि 30 हजार रुपए जमा कर मामला सेटेल कर लो। इस पर फिर रुपए पहले वाले बताए गए खाते में जमा कर दिए।

गिरफ्तारी का डर दिखाकर बदमाशों ने फिर 50 हजार रुपए की डिमांड की
शातिर बदमाशों ने फिर मैसेज किया और इस बार ट्रांसफर के लिए 10 हजार रुपए मांगे। महिला जैरिश ने दोस्त से बोलकर हरियाणा के केनरा बैंक की शाखा में शशांक के खाते में रुपए जमा कराए। बदमाशों ने गर्वमेंट टैक्स की रसीद दी और पार्सल में 20 हजार डॉलर होने की बात कहकर फिर 50 हजार मांगे। नहीं देने पर दो दिन में गिरफ्तारी की बात कही। इस पर महिला डर गई और पुलिस में शिकायत की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्ले-ऑफ के लिए दोनों टीमों को एक जीत की जरूरत; रोहित की फिटनेस पर सस्पेंस बरकरार - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें