बिलासपुर में सख्त कार्रवाई:युवक की पिटाई कर रहे थे पड़ोसी, बहन बचाने आई तो ईंट मारकर सिर फोड़ा; पुलिस ने बलवा में दर्ज किया केस

बिलासपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पड़ोसी के मारपीट करने के मामले में पुलिस ने सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए बलवा की धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है।
  • कोनी क्षेत्र में देर शाम की घटना, मेढ़ में लगा खूंटा निकालने के बारे में पूछा था
  • आरोप है कि पड़ोसी से पूछा तो परिवार गाली-गलौच और मारपीट करने लगा

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पड़ोसियों से मारपीट करने के मामले में पुलिस ने सख्त कार्रवाई की है। मेढ़ में लगा खूंटा निकालने के बारे में युवक ने पूछा, तो पड़ोसी ने अपने परिवार के साथ मिलकर उसकी पिटाई कर दी। इस दौरान बीच-बचाव करने आई युवक की बहन का भी सिर ईंट मारकर फोड़ दिया। कोनी थाना पुलिस ने बलवा की धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, घुटकू निवासी अभय लोनिया (21) खेती किसानी करता है। मंगलवार शाम करीब 7.30 बजे अपने घर के पास लगे खेत को देखने गया था। खेत में लगे लकड़ी के खूंटे को किसी ने उखाड़ दिया। वह आसपास के लोगों को इसके बारे में पूछने लगा। आरोप है कि तभी पड़ोसी खेत वाले राजेंद्र लोनिया ने उससे गाली-गलौच शुरू कर दी।

बहन अपनी चाची के घर की ओर भागी तो ईंट फेंक कर मारी
इतनी देर में राजेंद्र लोनिया के परिवार के गुड्डू, नीरज, जानू, राजेंद्र और पेटू लोनिया भी पहुंच गए। आरोप है कि सभी ने मिलकर अभय की पिटाई शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान उसकी बहन अलका बीच-बचाव करने आइ तो उसे भी गाली देते हुए मारपीट करने लगे। वह अपनी चाची के घर की ओर भागी तो आरोपियों ने उसे ईंट उठाकर मार दी।

