बिलासपुर में वारदात:किराने की दुकान में घुसे चोर, ज्यादा कैश नहीं मिला तो सिगरेट, बीड़ी और गुटखा ले गए; स्कूल से बच्चों की मार्कशीट और पंखा भी चोरी

बिलासपुर30 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक रात में चोरी की दो अलग-अलग वारदातें सामने आई हैं। सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में जहां चोरों ने किराने की दुकान में हाथ साफ किया। वहीं तखतपुर क्षेत्र में स्कूल से वायरिंग तक उखाड़कर ले गए।
  • सिविल लाइन और तखतपुर में चोरी की दो वारदातें, रात में ताला तोड़कर घुसे चोर
  • सुबह जब दुकानदार पहुंचा तो चला पता, स्कूल संचालक को फोन पर मिली सूचना

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक रात में चोरी की दो अलग-अलग वारदातें सामने आई हैं। सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में जहां चोरों ने किराने की दुकान पर धावा बोला। दुकान में ज्यादा कैश नहीं मिला तो चोरों ने सिगरेट, बीड़ी और गुटखा पर ही हाथ साफ कर दिया। वहीं तखतपुर क्षेत्र में चोर स्कूल में लगे सीलिंग फैन, स्टैपनी और अन्य सामान के साथ बच्चों की मार्कशीट भी ले गए।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सिविल लाइन के वसुंधरा नगर निवासी रमेश बर्मन की घर के पास ही पल्लव भवन के सामने किराने की दुकान है। रमेश की पत्नी तीन-चार माह से बच्चों को लेकर मायके गई हुई है। ऐसे में रमेश रोज की तरह 5 नवंबर को भी दुकान बंद कर अपने माता-पिता के पास सकरी चला गया। अगले दिन सुबह दुकान खोलने के लिए पहुंचा तो देखा कि ताला टूटा हुआ था।

चोरों ने गल्ला तोड़ा, लेकिन उसमें से सिर्फ चिल्लर मिले
दुकान के अंदर गया तो सामान बिखरा था। इस पर रमेश ने दुकान में चेक किया तो पता चला कि वहां से सिगरेट कै पैकेट, बीड़ी के बंडल, गुटखे के पाउच, बिस्किट, चॉकलेट गायब था। दुकान के काउंटर में लगा दराज भी टूटा था और उसमें रखे चिल्लर पैसे गायब थे। चोर उसकी दुकान से करीब 4500 रुपए कीमत का सामान ले गए थे। इसके बाद सिविल लाइन थाने पहुंचकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई।

रोशनदान से स्कूल में घुसे चोर, वायरिंग तक खोल ले गए
दूसरी ओर चोरों ने तखतपुर स्थित नर्मदा पब्लिक स्कूल में धावा बोला। स्कूल के संचालक टिकरी पारा निवासी हीरालाल देवांगन ने पुलिस को बताया कि रोशनदान से अंदर घुसे चोर वायरिंग तक उखाड़ कर ले गए थे। साथ ही कक्षा 3 से 8वीं तक की मार्कशीट, हेडमास्टर का सील, पैड, प्लास्टिक कुर्सी, पंखा, मॉड्यूलर की बोर्ड, स्कूल बस की स्टेपनी, सबमर्सिबल पंप सहित 70 हजार रुपए का सामान गायब था।

