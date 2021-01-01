पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर में गुंडागर्दी:कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन से पहले बदमाश ने वार्ड ब्वॉय से मारपीट कर फाड़ी लिस्ट, स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भी की तोड़फोड़

बिलासपुर
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित एक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में आदतन बदमाश ने मारपीट और तोड़फोड़ की। उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • रतनपुर क्षेत्र के बेलतरा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की घटना, आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया
  • पकड़ा गया आरोपी आदतन अपराधी, आज से शुरू होना था प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में वैक्सीनेशन

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक बदमाश ने प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में जमकर हंगामा किया। बदमाश ने वार्ड ब्वॉय से मारपीट कर उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी। विरोध करने पर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में तोड़फोड़ कर दी और कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के लिए बनाई गई लिस्ट को फाड़ दिया। केंद्र में बुधवार से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होना था। वार्ड ब्वॉय की FIR के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वह आदतन अपराधी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, रतनपुर क्षेत्र के बेलतरा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मंगलवार सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे स्थानीय निवासी अशोक कुमार धीवर ऊर्फ राजू घुस आया। आरोप है कि आते ही उसने वार्ड ब्वॉय राम कुमार साहू से गाली-गलौज करना शुरू कर दिया। उसने विरोध किया तो अशोक ने कॉल पकड़कर उसे पीटना शुरू कर दिया। यह देखकर केंद्र का अन्य स्टाफ बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे तो उनसे भी गाली-गलौज की।

उस समय केंद्र में चल रही थी वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी
आरोपी ने ऑफिस में रखी कुर्सी और लगे हुए नल को तोड दिया। कोविड -19 टीकाकरण की लिस्ट भी फाड़ दी। जिस समय यह हंगामा हुआ तब हॉस्पिटल का स्टाफ ग्रामीण चिकित्सक सहायक (प्रभारी) घनश्याम तिवारी, स्टाफ नर्स प्रभाती साना, एन एम संगीता यादव और अन्य लोग बुधवार से शुरू हो रहे वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी कर रहे थे। मारपीट के चलते वार्ड ब्वॉय राम कुमार को चोटें आई हैं। वहीं पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

