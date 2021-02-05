पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CG हाईकोर्ट को मिलेंगे दो जज:सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कोलेजियम ने दो नामों के प्रस्ताव पर लगाई मुहर; सीनियर वकील नरेंद्र व्यास और लॉ सेक्रेटरी नरेश चंद्रवंशी का नाम

बिलासपुर35 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कोलेजियम ने दो नामों के प्रस्ताव पर मुहर लगाई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कोलेजियम ने दो नामों के प्रस्ताव पर मुहर लगाई है।
  • केंद्र सरकार की अनुशंसा के लिए दोनों नाम भेजे गए, अभी हाईकोर्ट में है 14 जज
  • कुल जजों की संख्या होनी चाहिए 22, अभी 15 के बैठने की व्यवस्था, 7 कोर्ट निर्माणाधीन

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट को जल्द ही 2 नए जज मिलेंगे। इसको लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कोलेजियम ने नरेंद्र कुमार व्यास और नरेश कुमार चंद्रवंशी के नाम का प्रस्ताव किया है। गुरुवार को हुई कोलेजियम की बैठक में दोनों नामों पर सहमति बनी है। अब इन्हें केंद्र सरकार की अनुंशसा के लिए भेजा गया है। नरेंद्र कुमार जहां सीनियर वकील हैं, वहीं नरेश चंद्रवंशी लॉ सेक्रेटरी पद पर हैं।

केंद्र सरकार की अनुमति मिलने के बाद दोनों जजों की नियुक्त का रास्ता साफ हो जाएगा। फिलहाल बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट में अभी 14 जज हैं। इनकी नियुक्ति के बाद इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 16 हो जाएगी। बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट में कुल 22 जज होने चाहिए। हालांकि हाईकोर्ट में अभी 15 कोर्ट हैं। बाकी 7 नए कोर्ट का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। ऐसे में नए जजों के लिए अभी व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

