मुख्यमंत्री को सलाह:छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी बोले- 15 नवंबर से करे सरकार धान खरीदी, ताकि किसान दिवाला नहीं, दिवाली मना सकें

बिलासपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धान खरीदी को लेकर छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (JCCJ) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को सलाह देने के साथ ही निशाना भी साधा है। कहा, मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की बातों में विरोधाभास नजर आता है।
  • जोगी ने कहा- मुख्यमंत्री स्वीकार करते हैं लुआई हो गई, फिर खरीदी में देरी क्यों
  • मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदी करने की घोषणा की है

धान खरीदी को लेकर छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (JCCJ) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को सलाह देने के साथ ही निशाना भी साधा है। कहा, मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की बातों में विरोधाभास नजर आता है। एक ओर तो वह धान की लुआई हो जाने की बात स्वीकार करते हैं, वहीं खरीदी में देरी भी कर रहे हैं। सलाह दी है कि धान खरीदी 15 नवंबर से की जाए, जिससे किसान दिवाली मना सकें।

JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा, एक तरफ मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल बिहार जाकर धान की लुआई हो जाने की बात स्वीकार करते हैं। वहीं धान खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू करने की बात करते हैं। अगले 24 दिन किसान अपनी फसल का क्या करेगा? नष्ट होने के डर में बिचौलियों को आधे दाम में देने को मजबूर होगा। एक साल में MSP का पूरा फ़ायदा किसानों की जगह बिचौलियों को ही मिलेगा।

कहा- एक हफ्ते में दो बार हजार करोड़ का कर्ज लेने वाली सरकार के पास पैसे नहीं
अमित जोगी ने कहा, अभी तक केंद्र सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ का सेंट्रल पूल का कोटा, कितना और किन शर्तों में धान खरीदेगा, निर्धारित नहीं किया है। हफ्ते में दो बार 1000-1000 करोड़ का कर्ज लेने वाली सरकार के पास धान खरीदी के लिए फूटी कौड़ी नहीं है। अगर वास्तव में किसानों का भला करना है,तो सरकार को 15 नवंबर से ही धान खरीदी करनी चाहिए, ताकि किसान दिवाला नहीं, दिवाली माना सके।

