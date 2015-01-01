पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झीरम हत्याकांड:बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने दो आरोपी नक्सलियों की जमानत अर्जी खारिज की; NIA की जांच में देरी का दिया था हवाला

बिलासपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में हुए झीरम हत्याकांड मामले में दो आरोपी नक्सलियों की जमानत याचिका सोमवार को बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी।
  • नेशनल इनवेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी ने दोनों आरोपियों को करीब 6 साल पहले हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था
  • कोर्ट में दिए 164 के बयान में दोनों आरोपियों ने झीरम हत्याकांड में शामिल होने की बात स्वीकारी थी

छत्तीसगढ़ में हुए झीरम हत्याकांड मामले में दो आरोपी नक्सलियों की जमानत याचिका सोमवार को बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी। दोनों ने NIA की जांच में हो रही देरी का हवाला दिया था। मामले की गंभीरता और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश को देखते हुए अर्जी खारिज की गई है। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस मनींद्र मोहन श्रीवास्तव और जस्टिस विमला कपूर की बेंच में हुई।

नेशनल इंवेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी (NIA) ने सितंबर 2014 में आरोपी कवासी कोसा और मई 2015 में आरोपी हेड़मा मड़कम को गिरफ्तार किया था। दोनों के पास से बंदूक, डेटोनेटर और विस्फोटक पदार्थ जब्त किए गए। इसके बाद से ही दोनों आरोपी जेल में है। कोर्ट में हुए 164 के बयान में आरोपियों ने झीरम नक्सली हमले में शामिल होने और हत्याकांड की बात स्वीकार की थी।

कोर्ट में NIA पेश कर चुका है चालान, गवाहों के बयान भी लिए जा रहे
झीरम हत्याकांड को लेकर NIA कोर्ट में चलान पेश हो चुका है। आरोपियों पर चार्ज भी लग चुका है और गवाहों के बयान भी लिए जा रहे हैं। अभी तक 91 में से 45 की गवाही पूरी हो चुकी है। दोनों आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी पहले ही एनआईए कोर्ट से खारिज हो गई। इसके बाद हाईकोर्ट में यह कहते हुए अर्जी प्रस्तुत की गई कि मामले की सुनवाई में बहुत समय लगेगा, क्योंकि अभी गवाहों के बयान लिए जा रहे हैं।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था, जिन आरोपियों पर चार्ज लग चुका है उनको जमानत नहीं
NIA की ओर से अधिवक्ता किशोर भादुड़ी ने नक्सली आरोपियों की जमानत का विरोध किया। उन्होंने कहा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साल 2019 में NIA के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए आदेश पारित किया है। इसमें कहा गया है कि जिन आरोपियों पर चार्ज लग जाता है उनको जमानत नहीं दी जा सकती और न दी जाए। मामले में दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने आरोपियों की अर्जी खारिज कर दी।

कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नंदकुमार पटेल, वीसी शुक्ल समेत 29 हुए थे शहीद

25 मई 2013 को झीरम घाटी में नक्सलियों ने एंबुश लगाया था, जिसमें राज्य के दिग्गज कांग्रेसी नेता शहीद हो गए थे। इसमें तत्कालीन प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नंदकुमार पटेल के अलावा कद्दावर नेता विद्याचरण शुक्ल, बस्तर टाइगर कहलाने वाले महेंद्र कर्मा और उदय मुदलियार समेत 29 लोग शामिल थे। कांग्रेस को शक है कि इस हमले के पीछे किसी तरह का राजनैतिक कनेक्शन जरूर है।

अब तक जांच में

  • एनआईए ने 88 नक्सलियों की लिप्तता बताई थी
  • 24 सितंबर 2014 को इस मामले में 9 लोगों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की।
  • 28 सितंबर 2015 को सप्लीमेंट्री चार्जशीट में 30 लोगों को शामिल किया गया।

दस्तावेजों और सरकारी एजेंसियों की खींचतान में उलझी जांच

हत्याकांड की पहली बार जांच करने वाली NIA ने लगभग 3 दर्जन नक्सलियों को आरोपी बनाते हुए निष्कर्ष में कहा था, नक्सली अपना आतंक फैलाने के लिए इस तरह की वारदातें करते रहते हैं। पहली चार्जशीट पेश होने के बाद डेढ़ साल पहले प्रदेश में सरकार बदली, कांग्रेस सरकार ने इसकी जांच के लिए SIT बनाकर झीरम से दस्तावेज मांगे, तब सरकारों की राजनीति फिर गरमाई। NIA ने SIT को जांच के दस्तावेज देने के बजाय खुद दूसरी जांच शुरू कर दी है।

फिर से सिर्फ बयानों तक सिमटा मामला

NIA ने दूसरी बार जगदलपुर में अपना दफ्तर बनाया और 7 साल बाद झीरम के पीड़ितों को वहां बुलाकर बयानों का सिलसिला फिर शुरू कर दिया है। कांग्रेस शुरू से NIA जांच पर उंगलियां उठा रही थी। इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई से कराने की मांग की थी। तब प्रदेश की तत्कालीन भाजपा सरकार ने जस्टिस प्रशांत मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में एक सदस्यीय जांच आयोग गठित किया। साथ ही केंद्र के पास सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश भी की, लेकिन केंद्र ने यह कहते हुए जांच से मना कर दिया कि एक राष्ट्रीय एजेंसी यानी NIA जांच कर चुकी है। इसलिए सीबीआई जांच नहीं कर सकती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें