पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आधा दर्जन अफसरों को नोटिस:लैब टेक्नीशियन के रिटायरमेंट पर बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट GAD सचिव सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों से मांगा जवाब

बिलासपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने अवैधानिक तरीके से लैब टेक्नीशियन को रिटायर करने पर निर्देश दिया कि याचिका लंबित होने के कारण, पेंशन व अन्य लाभ रोके नहीं जा सकेंगे। याचिकाकर्ता को 60 दिनों के भीतर सेवानिवृत्ति के लाभ दिए जाएं। 
  • बिल्हा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के टेक्नीशियन ने रिटायरमेंट को दी है चुनौती
  • रिटायरमेंट को अवैधानिक बताया, सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद मिलने वाले लाभ भी नहीं

छत्तीसगढ़ में एक लैब टेक्नीशियन की याचिका पर बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट ने सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग (GAD) व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सचिव सहित आधा दर्जन अफसरों को नोटिस जारी किया है। इन अफसरों से लैब टेक्नीशियन को रिटायर्ड किए जाने को लेकर जवाब मांगा गया है। टेक्नीशियन ने अपने रिटायरमेंट को अवैधानिक बताते हुए चुनौती दी है। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस पी. सैम कोशी की बेंच में हुई।

शेख बनी इसराइल ने अधिवक्ता सलीम काजी, फैज काजी व शैलेश पुरिया के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की। बताया कि वह बिल्हा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मेडिकल लैब टेक्नॉलॉजिस्ट के पद पर कार्यरत था। 22 सितंबर 2008 को शासन ने आदेश जारी किया था कि समस्त कर्मचारी जो 6500-10500 के वेतनमान प्राप्त कर रहे हैं वे राजपत्रित अधिकारी माने जाएंगे।

BMO ने रिटायर किया, शासन को सूचना भी नहीं दी
स्वास्थ्य विभाग कर्मचारी संघ ने इस आदेश का पालन करने के लिए पहल की, पर विभाग ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। इस बीच 30 मार्च 2020 को ब्लॉक मेडिकल अफसर (BMO) ने याचिकाकर्ता को रिटायर कर दिया और शासन को अवगत भी नहीं कराया। याचिका में रिटायरमेंट को अवैधानिक बताते हुए कहा गया, उसके नियुक्ति कर्ता अधिकारी संचालक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं है। BMO को उसे रिटायरमेंट का अधिकार प्राप्त नहीं है।

रिटायरमेंट बेनीफिट 60 दिन में देने के निर्देश
याचिका में यह भी बताया कि उसे न तो शासन के आदेश 22 सितंबर 2008 का लाभ दिया गया है, न ही पेंशन दी जा रही है। रिटायरमेंट पर प्राप्त होने वाले पेंशन, PF, ग्रेच्युटी व अन्य लाभों की अदायगी भी प्रदान नहीं की जा रही। मामले को सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने यह भी निर्देश दिया कि याचिका लंबित होने के कारण, पेंशन व अन्य लाभ रोके नहीं जा सकेंगे। याचिकाकर्ता को 60 दिनों के भीतर सेवानिवृत्ति के लाभ दिए जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे रोकेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें