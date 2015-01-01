पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर में दबंगई:गिरवी रखी बाइक लेने के लिए गया युवक तो दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा; चाकू से हमला किया

बिलासपुर16 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक युवक, उसके भाई और दोस्त को कुछ युवकों ने दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा और चाकू से हमला किया। मारपीट में युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।
  • सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र में देर शाम की घटना, साथ गए युवकों से भी मारपीट की
  • बाइक देने से इनकार किया, घायल को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद मिली छुट्टी

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में एक युवक, उसके भाई और दोस्त को कुछ युवकों ने दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा और चाकू से हमला किया। मारपीट में युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसे अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई। युवक अपनी गिरवी रखी बाइक लेने के लिए गया था। मामला सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार देर शाम का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, फैजल बाड़ा निवासी फैजल ने कुछ रुपयों की जरूरत होने पर अपनी बाइक मिनी बस्ती जरहाभाठा निवासी फिरोज उर्फ गोलू के पास गिरवी रखी थी। उसे लेने के लिए फैजल अपने भाई समीर और दोस्त विकास के साथ मंगलवार शाम करीब 7 बजे फिरोज के पास पहुंचा। वहां पहले से ही अरमान और राहुल मौजूद थे।

डंडे और चाकू से किया हमला, नाक, मुंह पर आई चोटें
आरोप है कि फैजल ने अपनी बाइक वापस मांगी तो फिरोज ने देने से इनकार कर दिया। इसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद होने लगा। इस दौरान फिरोज, अरमान व राहुल ने उन्हें चाकू और डंडे लेकर दौड़ा लिया और मारपीट शुरू कर दी। किसी तरह से फैजल सहित तीनों वहां से जान बचाकर भागे। मारपीट में फैजल के नाक, मुंह, हाथ, पीठ पर चोटें आई हैं।

