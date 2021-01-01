पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब के लिए गुंडागर्दी:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में पहले युवक को ईंट और पाइप से पीटा, फिर घर में बना लिया बंधक; शराब पिलाने से किया था मना

बिलासपुर34 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में शराब नहीं पिलाने पर एक युवक की जमकर पिटाई की गई और फिर उसे बंधक बना लिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कोटा क्षेत्र की घटना, अपने दोस्त से मिलने के लिए गनियारी गांव गया था
  • रात तक नहीं लौटा तो सुबह पिता ढूंढने निकला, आरोपी के घर में बेहोश मिला

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में शराब के लिए चल रही मारपीट और गुंडगर्दी अब अपहरण तक पहुंच गई है। शराब पिलाने से मना करने पर एक युवक को पहले तो ईंट और प्लास्टिक के पाइप से जमकर पीटा गया, फिर उसे घर में बंधक बना लिया। युवक अपने दोस्त से मिलने के लिए दूसरे गांव में गया था। अगले दिन जब पिता अपने बेटे को तलाश करता हुआ पहुंचा तो मामले का पता चला। मामला कोटा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

ग्राम भाड़म निवासी लव सिंह सिंगौर 28 जनवरी को अपने दोस्त से मिलने के लिए गनियारी गांव गया था। जब वह रात तक नहीं लौटा तो अगले दिन शुक्रवार को उसके पिता नरसिंह सिंगौर तलाश करने के लिए गनियारी पहुंच गए। वहां वर्मा मोहल्ले में उन्हें बेटे की बाइक खड़ी मिली। उन्होंने आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ की तो पता चला कि मोहल्ले के ही रहने वाले चुनमुन वर्मा से लव सिंह का रात करीब 11 बजे विवाद हुआ था।

बेटे को तलाश करते पिता पहुंचे तो बेहोशी की हालत में खून से लथपथ मिला
इसके बाद नरसिंह अपने बेटे को तलाश करते हुए चुनमुन वर्मा के घर पहुंच गए। वहां उन्होंने अपने बेटे के बारे में पूछा तो पता चला कि ऊपर कमरे में बंद हैं। जब वे कमरे में गए तो लव अंदर बेहोशी की हालत में पड़ा था। उसके सिर, चेहरे, पसली, कंधा, सीने, पैर पर चोट के निशान थे। कुछ देर बाद लव को होश आया तो उसने बताया कि चुनमुन वर्मा ने शराब नहीं पिलाने पर गालियां दीं। घूंसे, ईंट और प्लास्टिक पाइप से पीटा और बंधक बना लिया।

