पारिवारिक विवाद में हत्या:बिलासपुर में पत्नी का गला दबाकर मार डाला; फिर खुद भी फंदे से लटक कर किया खुदकुशी का प्रयास

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पारिवारिक विवाद के चलते सोमवार सुबह एक युवक ने अपनी पत्नी की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। फिर थाने पहुंचकर सरेंडर कर दिया।
  • कोटा क्षेत्र के खम्हरिया की घटना, परिजनों ने देखा तो सुसाइड करने से बचाया
  • परिवार वालों ने समझाया तो थाने पहुंचकर जानकारी दी, फिर सरेंडर कर दिया

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पारिवारिक विवाद के चलते सोमवार सुबह एक युवक ने अपनी पत्नी की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद खुद भी फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान परिजनों ने देखा तो उसे बचा लिया। इसके बाद युवक को समझाया तो वह थाने पहुंचा और घटना की जानकारी देने पर सरेंडर कर दिया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, कोटा क्षेत्र में खम्हरिया के खैरझिटी निवासी कमलेश्वरी दिनकर (24) पत्नी गोलू दिनकर के बीच अक्सर झगड़ा होता था। बताया जा रहा है कि सोमवार सुबह भी दोनों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। बातों-बातों में विवाद इतना ज्यादा बढ़ गया कि गोलू ने कमलेश्वरी की गला दबा दिया। इससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

परिजनों ने युवक को फंदे से नीचे उतारा और पुलिस के पास भेजा
महिला की मौत होने पर गोलू ने भी कमरे में फंदा बना लिया और खुदकुशी करने लगा। इसी बीच उसके परिजन मौके पर पहुंच गए और युवक को बचाया। उन्होंने युवक को नीचे उतारा और समझाइश दी। इसके बाद युवक थाने पहुंचा और पुलिस को जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। घर पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

