मरवाही उपचुनाव:​​​​​​​जेसीसीजे अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी केके ध्रुव पर लगाया नोट बांटने का आरोप; सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की फोटो

मरवाहीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। इसके साथ ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ. केके ध्रुव पर नोट बांटने का आरोप लगाया है। 
  • जोगी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बोले- निर्वाचन अधिकारी और चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक के अलावा सबको दिख रहा है
  • एक दिन पहले भाजपा नेताओं ने भी बर्तन, कपड़े बांटने की शिकायत चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक से की थी

छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के दौरान प्रचार खत्म होने में महज दो दिन बाकी रह गए हैं। ऐसे में राजनीतिक बयानबाजी और आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर भी जारी है। अब छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (जेसीसीजे) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ. केके ध्रुव पर निशाना लगाया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर की है और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पर नोट बांटने का आरोप लगाया है।

जेसीसीजे अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी की ओर से ट्वीट की गई फोटो में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ. केके ध्रुव कुर्सी पर बैठे एक ग्रामीण बुजुर्ग की ओर हाथ बढ़ाए हुए हैं। ग्रामीण हाथ जोड़े है और उसने कुछ कागज पकड़ रखा है। इस फोटो के साथ अमित जोगी ने लिखा है, मरवाही उपचुनाव में कुछ भी संभव है। भाजपा के झंडे के सामने बैठे कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी डॉक्टर केके ध्रुव खुलेआम 2000 के नोटों की गड्डी बांट रहे हैं।

भाजपा ने डीईओ पर लगाया था कांग्रेस के लिए काम करने का आरोप
एक दिन पहले ही भाजपा नेता और चुनाव प्रभारी अमर अग्रवाल भाजपा ने आरोप लगाया था कि जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी मनोज राय कांग्रेस के पक्ष में प्रचार कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही शिक्षकों पर भी प्रचार के लिए दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। कहा कि मनोज राय ने जो पोलिंग पार्टी बनाई है उसका गठन निरस्त किया जाए। मतदान को प्रभावित कर सकती है। इसको लेकर चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक से शिकायत भी की थी।

