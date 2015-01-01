पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरवाही पर रार:रेणु जोगी ने कहा- एक परिणाम से 'जोगी' का अस्तित्व खत्म नहीं होगा; अमित जोगी ने कहा- छल से जीता चुनाव

बिलासपुर22 मिनट पहले
JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी अपनी मां रेणु जोगी के साथ पिता अजीत जोगी की समाधि पहुंचे। अमित ने कहा, पापा से मुझे विरासत में संघर्ष मिला है। चुनौती कितनी भी कठिन हो, उसका सामना करूंगा। न हारूंगा, न झुकूंगा। उनके बताए रास्ते पर अपनी आखिरी सांस तक चलता रहूंगा।
  • मरवाही उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस को मिली जीत के बाद JCCJ नेताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री पर साधा निशाना
  • कहा- कांग्रेस ने छल से परिवार को चुनाव से बाहर कर दिया, फिर पूरे समय अकेले ही कुश्ती लड़ते रहे

छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के नतीजे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में आ चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी रार जारी है। छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (JCCJ) नेताओं ने कांग्रेस और मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल पर निशाना साधा है। पार्टी अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा, छल से चुनाव से बाहर कर दिया, फिर अकेले ही कुश्ती लड़ते रहे। वहीं विधायक रेणु जोगी ने कहा, एक परिणाम से 'जोगी' का अस्तित्व खत्म नहीं होगा।

JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा कि भूपेशजी न जाने क्यों इस मुगालते में हैं कि मरवाही उपचुनाव उन्होंने पिता-पुत्र को हराकर जीता है। जबकि हकीकत में उन्होंने छल से मेरे परिवार को चुनाव से ही बाहर कर दिया और पूरे समय अकेले कुश्ती लड़ते रहे। अगर जोगी कांग्रेस को चुनाव लड़ने देते तो जो हाल बिहार, मध्य प्रदेश, झारखंड और कर्नाटक में हुआ है, उस से भी बुरा हाल कांग्रेस का मरवाही में होता।

कांग्रेस जश्न मनाकर फिर से स्व. जोगीजी का अपमान कर रही
वहीं कोटा विधायक रेणु जोगी ने कांग्रेस की जीत पर तंज कसा है। उन्होंने कहा, एक परिणाम से 'जोगी' का अस्तित्व खत्म नहीं होगा। जोगी परिवार मरवाही की जनता की सेवा करता रहेगा। कहा, कांग्रेस जश्न मनाकर फिर से स्वर्गीय जोगी का अपमान कर रही। अपने घर में ही अपमान झेलना पड़ रहा है। जीत के बाद कांग्रेस समर्थकों ने जोगी परिवार के पैतृक बंगले के बाहर ही आतिशबाजी की थी।

मरवाही उपचुनाव:जोगी परिवार के गढ़ में कांग्रेस की सेंध, केके ध्रुव ने भाजपा के गंभीर सिंह को हराया; जीत की खुशी में नाचे मंत्री

कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार डॉ. केके ध्रुव ने 38 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से दर्ज की है जीत
मरवाही में हुए उपचुनाव में मंगलवार को आए नतीजे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में रहे। कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार डॉ. केके ध्रुव 38132 वोटों से जीत दर्ज की थी। डॉ. ध्रुव को 83372 वोट मिले थे, जबकि भाजपा के डॉ. गंभीर सिंह को 45240 वोट मिले। इसके साथ ही कांग्रेस का विधानसभा में मिशन-70 पूरा हो गया। जीत के बाद बुधवार को विधायक बने डॉ. केके ध्रुव रायपुर पहुंचे और मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से मुलाकात की।

