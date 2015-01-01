पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरवाही उपचुनाव:JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने मतगणना में जताई गड़बड़ी की आशंका; कहा- निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के वोटों को कांग्रेस नेता अपने पक्ष में जोड़ सकते हैं

बिलासपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (JCCJ) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कांग्रेस, सरकार और निर्वाचन अधिकारी पर निशाना साधा है। मतगणना में गड़बड़ी की आशंका जताते हुए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के वोटों की भी अलग सूची बनाने की अपील लोगों से की है। 
  • छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस ने रात 1.20 बजे ट्वीट कर कहा- निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के वोटों की भी अलग सूची बनाएं
  • कहा- सरकार की हर चाल को हमें फेल करना है, निर्वाचन अधिकारी पर भी मिलीभगत का लगाया आरोप

छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के लिए मतगणना मंगलवार सुबह 15 मिनट की देरी से 8.15 बजे से शुरू हो गई है। इससे पहले छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (JCCJ) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कांग्रेस, सरकार और निर्वाचन अधिकारी पर निशाना साधा है। अमित जोगी ने मतगणना में गड़बड़ी की आशंका जताते हुए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के वोटों की भी अलग सूची बनाने की अपील लोगों से की है।

JCCJ अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने रात करीब 1.20 बजे ट्वीट कर कहा है, कांग्रेस नेताओं और निर्वाचन अधिकारी पर मिलीभगत का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने लिखा, कांग्रेस के आला नेताओं ने अभी देर रात निर्वाचन अधिकारी के साथ GGP (गोंडवाना गणतंत्र पार्टी) और अन्य निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के वोटों को अपने पक्ष में मतगणना में जोड़ने की रणनीति बनाई है।

सतर्क रहकर कांग्रेस सरकार को फेल करना है
अतः आप सब से निवेदन है कि कांग्रेस और भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों के मतों के अलावा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के वोटों की भी अलग से सूची बनाएं ताकि इन वोटों को निर्वाचन अधिकारी कांग्रेसी प्रत्याशी के वोटों में चाहकर भी ना जोड़ सकें।सरकार की हमें हर चाल को फेल करना है और ये तभी सम्भव है जब हम पूरी तरह से सतर्क रहें।मैं खुद में हर राउंड की काउंटिंग पर नज़र रखूंगा।

