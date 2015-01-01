पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bilaspur
  • MLA Shailesh Pandey On Bilaspur Police | Chhattisgarh Bilaspur MLA Shailesh Pandey Tount On Police During Inauguration Program Of Police Station Building

नेताजी के चुभते बोल:बिलासपुर विधायक शैलेष पांडेय ने कहा- पुलिस वसूली कर रही है, यहां रेट लिस्ट लगवा दें; गृहमंत्री ने कहा- शिकायत लिखकर दें

बिलासपुर29 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर सरकंडा-तारबहार थाने के नवनिर्मित भवन के लोकार्पण में शहर कांग्रेस विधायक शैलेष पांडेय आक्रामक हो गए और पुलिस पर वसूली करने का आरोप लगाया।
  • सरकंडा-तारबहार थाना के भवन के लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम में आक्रमक हुए कांग्रेस विधायक
  • कहा- व्यापारी और शहर के लोग पुलिस से दहशत में हैं, यहां दुकानदारी हो रही है

शहर कांग्रेस विधायक शैलेष पांडेय सोमवार को आक्रामक हो गए। कहा, पुलिस से व्यापारी और शहर के लोग दहशत में हैं। पुलिस वसूली में लगी है। विधायक ने यहां तक कह दिया कि रेट लिस्ट लगवा दें, जिससे लोगों को पता चल सके कि कितना पैसा देना। विधायक के तेवर देख गृहमंत्री को बीच में दखल देना पड़ा। मामला सरकंडा-तारबहार थाने के नवनिर्मित भवन के लोकार्पण का था।

वर्चुअल तरीके हो रहे इस कार्यक्रम में गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू बतौर मुख्य अतिथि मौजूद थे। वहीं संसदीय सचिव विकास उपाध्याय और शहर विधायक शैलेष पांडेय सहित अन्य लोगों को आमंत्रित किया गया था। कार्यक्रम के दौरान माइक मिलते ही विधायक पांडेय पुलिस पर बरस पड़े। कहा, इसी थाने में व्यापारी से 3 हजार रुपए मांगे। नहीं देने पर हथकड़ी पहनाकर शहर में जुलूस निकालने की धमकी दी।

नजर झुकाए सुनते रहे पुलिस अफसर, गृहमंत्री को देना पड़ा दखल
विधायक शैलेष पांडेय ने कहा, हर किसी बात के रुपए लिए जा रहे हैं। व्यापारी और शहर के लोग दहशत में हैं। बिलासपुर पुलिस सिर्फ और सिर्फ वसूली के काम में व्यस्त है। इस दौरान मौजूद पुलिस अफसर नजर झुकाए सुनते रहे। उनकी स्थिति को देखते हुए गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज को दखल देना पड़ा। उन्होंने कहा, आप सीमित होकर बोलें। जो शिकायत हैं, उसे लिखकर दें जांच करा लेंगे।

