नशे के 'प्रधान':बिलासपुर में प्रतिबंधित कोरेक्स कफ सिरप के साथ पाराघाट का सरपंच गिरफ्तार; जांजगीर से सप्लायर भी पकड़ा गया

बिलासपुर9 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ की बिलासपुर पुलिस ने रविवार देर रात प्रतिबंधित कोरेक्स कफ सिरप के साथ पाराघाट के सरपंच प्रदीप सोनी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने जांजगीर-चांपा से सिरप के सप्लायर को भी पकड़ा है। 
  • मस्तुरी थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई, देर रात पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर सरपंच को पकड़ा
  • झारखंड नंबर की एसयूवी सहित 140 शीशी सिरप बरामद, स्टॉक करने लाया था

छत्तीसगढ़ की बिलासपुर पुलिस ने रविवार देर रात प्रतिबंधित कोरेक्स कफ सिरप के साथ पाराघाट के सरपंच प्रदीप सोनी को गिरफ्तार किया है। तलाशी के दौरान पुलिस ने उसकी गाड़ी से बड़ी मात्रा में सिरप बरामद हुई। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसकी एसयूवी गाड़ी और सिरप को जब्त कर लिया है। वहीं पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने जांजगीर-चांपा से सिरप के सप्लायर को भी पकड़ा है।

दोनों के पास से करीब 140 शीशियां कफ सिरप भरी हुई बरामद हुई हैं। टीआई फैजुल शाह ने बताया कि सरपंच नशे का आदी है और इन सिरप को अपने लिए लेकर आया था।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, मस्तुरी थाना पुलिस को रविवार देर रात करीब 10 बजे सूचना मिली कि एक एसयूवी गाड़ी से प्रतिबंधित कोरेक्स सिरप की सप्लाई की जा रही है। इस पर पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर रात में एक डस्टर गाड़ी रुकवा ली। उसे पाराघाट का सरपंच प्रदीप सोनी चला रहा था। तलाशी के दौरान गाड़ी से भारी मात्रा में कोरेक्स कफ सिरप की भरी हुई शीशियां मिलीं।

पुलिस बोली- सरपंच नशे का आदी है, कफ सिरप अपने लिए लेकर आया

पुलिस ने आरोपी सरपंच को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और थाने ले आई। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि जांजगीर-चांपा के बलौदा से वह इसे खरीद कर लाया है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने बलौदा से सप्लायर प्रणव दत्त पांडेय को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों के पास से करीब 140 शीशियां कफ सिरप भरी हुई बरामद हुई हैं। टीआई फैजुल शाह ने बताया कि सरपंच नशे का आदी है और इन सिरप को अपने लिए लेकर आया था।

