दीपोत्सव:शहर के बाजार सजे, खरीदारी करने उमड़ रही भीड़

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • आज और कल मनेगी धनतेरस, दीवाली और रूप चतुर्दशी 14 को एक साथ

दीपोत्सव को लेकर शहर के बाजारों में खरीदारी करने लोगों की हर दिन भीड़ उमड़ रही है। बुधवार को भी शहर के विभिन्न बाजारों से लोगों ने खूब खरीदारी की। इस साल पंचांगों में तिथि भेद के कारण और ज्योतिषियों व पंडितों में एक राय नहीं होने के कारण धनतेरस 12 नवंबर गुरुवार और 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को दोनों ही दिन मनाई जाएगी। दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत भी धनतेरस से हो जाएगी। 14 नवंबर शनिवार को रूप चतुर्दशी यानि छोटी दीपावली मनाई जाएगी और इसी दिन दीपावली भी मनाई जाएगी। ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने बताया कि इस वर्ष दीपावली का महापर्व 14 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। ज्योतिष ग्रंथों के अनुसार दीपावली उस दिन मनाई जाती है, जिस दिन सूर्यास्त के बाद अमावस्या पड़ती है। इस वर्ष अमावस्या तिथि का प्रारंभ 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 2.17 बजे से होगा और दूसरे दिन 15 नवंबर को 10.37 बजे तक रहेगी। महालक्ष्मी पूजन शनिवार के दिन किया जाना शास्त्र सम्मत होगा। शनिवार के दिन उदया तिथि में चतुर्दशी होने के कारण रूप चतुर्दशी यानि छोटी दीपावली भी शनिवार के दिन मनाई जाएगी।

शहर के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से आ रहे लोग
शहर के अलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से भी लोग बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए आ रहे हैं। बुधवार को सदर बाजार व गोल बाजार सहित अन्य बाजारों में भीड़ रही। त्योहार को लेकर बाजार में रौनक रही। लोगों ने कपड़े, ज्वेलरी सहित घर के सामान की खरीदारी की। बुधवारी बाजार, सीपत चौक, बसंत विहार चौक, तेलीपारा, शनिचरी बाजार में भी भीड़ रही। इधर मॉल्स में भी लोगों ने काफी खरीददारी की। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि जीएसटी और महंगाई का बाजार पर नकारात्मक असर पड़ा है। बाजार में काफी दिनों से मायूसी छाई हुई थी। लोग खरीदारी से परहेज कर रहे थे। मगर, पिछले कुछ दिनों से बाजार अच्छी ग्राहकी हो रही है। धनतेरस पर और अधिक खरीदारी की उम्मीद है।

व्यापारियों में उत्साह: सभी व्यवसायियों में फेस्टिवल को लेकर उत्साह है। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि बाजार की स्थिति में उम्मीद से बेहतर सुधार आया है। खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ हो रही है। ट्रांसपोर्टेशन शुरू होने की वजह से माल लाने, ले जाने में सहूलियत हो रही है। व्यापारी ग्राहकों को विभिन्न तरह के ऑफर भी दे रहे हैं।

